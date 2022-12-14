Adam Cole; Released WWE Superstar - 5 AEW stars who could make a surprise return at Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2022

AEW Winter is Coming is set to take place this coming Wednesday. While the special episode of Dynamite isn't a pay-per-view, the event has often featured some interesting returns and debuts.

Most ironically, wrestling legend Sting made his debut for the promotion during the first ever Winter is Coming. Could another star follow suit or will one of the absent All Elite Wrestling stars make their return?

Adam Cole features among the stars that have been off television for a long time, and fans have been clamoring for his return. Continue reading as we list five AEW stars who could make a surprise return at Winter is Coming 2022.

#5. Johnny Elite could return to AEW after not appearing in the promotion for six months

Johnny Hollywood sporting his latest Championship

Johnny Elite – or John Morrison as WWE fans know him – made his surprise debut in AEW back in May as the surprise "Joker" entrant in the Owen Hart Cup Memorial Tournament quarterfinals. Since then, John Hennigan (real name) has wrestled in numerous other promotions, adding even more variations of his ring name.

Hennigan recently wrestled in Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling, where he became its TV Champion as Johnny Hollywood. Because of this, the star is clearly still ready and able to go toe-to-toe with the best.

Hennigan's last AEW appearance was back in June in a losing effort against Miro, so the veteran definitely has a score to settle.

#4. Miro The Redeemer has been absent from AEW for far too long

According to a Fightful report, Miro's absence from the promotion might have initially been due to an injury and then to fulfill a film role. But at the time of the report, it was alleged that AEW's creative team simply didn't have anything concrete for the star.

This naturally had many fans in an uproar, especially since his run with the TNT Championship was one of the most praised tenures with the belt.

Because of this, having Miro return at Winter is Coming could be a good opportunity for the promotion to retain some face with fans while bringing a beloved star back on screen.

The Redeemer could use any moment to attack an unsuspecting star, or simply make his intentions clear via another one of his notably well-received promos.

#3. Lance Archer has not been prominent in AEW for quite some time

Could Lance Archer finally realize his championship dreams in All Elite Wrestling?

The Murderhawk Monster was once a regular on All Elite Wrestling television as he dominated his way through most of the roster. Unfortunately, other than his appearance on Rampage in November, Archer's last singles match was in April. The veteran seems unable to come any closer to gold in the promotion, but perhaps that could finally change?

Lance Archer now has many more options when it comes to championship gold. With the addition of the All-Atlantic Championship, the star has many other feud possibilities.

The Murderhawk Monster could return at Winter is Coming with his devious manager, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and reestablish himself as the dominant star he is.

#2. Adam Cole's absence in AEW has been felt by many fans online

Adam Cole has been nursing a nasty concussion since his ill-fated AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door match. News surrounding the star's condition has been very sparse, but recently Tony Khan shared an important update about Cole's future with the promotion.

According to Khan, the star's recovery is progressing along well, but he unfortunately had no word on when or if he'd return.

Winter is Coming could be an opportune event for the promotion to bring Adam Cole back into the fold. A lot has happened since his hiatus, and there's ample space for him to reestablish himself in the promotion.

With The Elite back on track as well as one of his closest friends (Bobby Fish) gone from the promotion, Adam Cole has a lot of ground to cover.

#1. Scorpio Sky could get the biggest reaction from fans if he returns at AEW Winter is Coming

Scorpio Sky introducing his custom LA Lakers-inspired TNT Championship belt

Before an unfortunate injury, Scorpio Sky enjoyed what seemed to be a dominant run with the TNT Championship. Unfortunately, his run soured when he feuded with Sammy Guevara and he eventually lost the belt to Wardlow. According to Fightful Select, Scorpio has been medically cleared for quite some time, making Winter is Coming a perfect opportunity.

Fans have been clamoring for Sky to make his return to the promotion for quite some time, meaning the return could appease quite a number of AEW viewers.

Scorpio has often been praised for his athletic prowess and could make for a powerful opponent for both TNT Champion Samoa Joe or Orange Cassidy, the All-Atlantic Champion.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes