Adam Cole should defeat Hangman Adam Page at AEW Revolution

On March 6th in Orlando, Florida, AEW will present one of their quarterly premium events, Revolution. It's one their loyal fanbase can't wait for; the card is gaining momentum as star-studded matchups continue to be added.

This will be All Elite Wrestling's third event in the Revolution chronology, and so far it's looking to be the best of the bunch. Lots of intriguing matches will be part of this show, but none will be bigger than the AEW World Championship match pitting former friends and Bullet Club stablemates Adam Cole and Hangman Adam Page against one another.

This should be a great contest for a number of reasons. First, these two have a past together that is great fuel to the fire of their storyline. They also both have the ability to put on great matches with just about anyone, so their familiarity here is a bonus.

It's also a great clash of different personalities. Cole has a laid-back, 'chill' persona. He's typically all smiles and often lets the audience in on his jokes. He gets a LOT of crowd participation, even though he's technically supposed to be a heel right now.

Page, on the other hand, is mostly reserved and contemplative. Until he gets fired up, that is. That's when he unleashes his Cowboy (Stuff*) on his opponent. He's beloved by the AEW faithful as well, but the crowd admires him in a very different way than they do Cole.

Hangman is definitely a blue collar guy who's earned everyone's respect. His nearly two-year long journey to capture the gold is one of the greatest storylines in AEW's young history.

However, many fans and observers feel that Adam Page's AEW World Championship reign has been a bit lackluster.

While the affection AEW's audience has for Adam Page is very evident, there's something else that's come into focus lately: He hasn't exactly had a memorable title reign thus far.

And while it's easy to say this is the product of the way he is booked, there are other factors that could play into this as well. First-time world champions have failed many times in the past. It could be the way they were developed and groomed for the position or simply because they just weren't ready to 'be the man' yet.

Sometimes it's better to be the guy chasing a title than the guy holding it. Sting's first run in WCW was so bad that they had to invent a character - The Black Scorpion - for him to feud with.

Ric Flair was immortalized more for winning his second championship at Starrcade in 1983 than he was for his initial christening as the NWA titleholder. The man himself has admitted that his first run as champion wasn't nearly as successful as the ones that followed.

In the more modern era, Roman Reigns experienced the same. He was pushed to the big belt way too quickly, and wasn't nearly as polished as the performer you see now. It's as if all these great champions needed to fail first before they could fill those big shoes later on down the road.

Adam Page may be cut from the same cloth. There's no doub that he's an incredible athlete, an entertaining character and one of the cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling for years to come. But he just hasn't done much to light up the sky as the company's top talent.

Meanwhile, Adam Cole has all the intangibles and the credibilty of being a former NXT Champion. He's already one of the most popular figures in AEW and can be surrounded by his entourage in true heel champ fashion. He might even reign over AEW with the lovely Britt Baker at his side. THAT is what a world champion is supposed to look like.

In this Battle of Adams, it's time for AEW to turn the Page. Now is when they should take advantage of Cole's star power and crown him their new world champion. It's time to make the switch. It's time for a Revolution... Bay-Bay.

