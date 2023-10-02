Adam Copeland to start his own Judgment Day in AEW? Exploring the possibility

At AEW WrestleDream, history was created when Adam Copeland made his debut for the promotion. After Christian retained his TNT Championship against Darby Allin, he along with Luchasaurus, and the recently turned heel Nick Wayne, decided to launch a vicious attack on Sting.

That's when Copeland made his much-awaited debut. While initially it seemed like The Rated-R superstar would join hands with Christian, he instead attacked Luchasaurus and Wayne. Naturally, this means Copeland is heading towards a rivalry against Christian. However, he won't be alone.

Given Christian has backup in Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, Copeland also would want to form his faction. This could lead to the former WWE superstar recreating something like The Judgment Day, but in AEW. Copeland already has partners in Sting and Darby Allin to join him in this venture.

While a potential faction would benefit AEW in more than one way, it would also help Adam Copeland right the wrong. Considering Copeland's heel turn, and heel faction in WWE weren't appreciated, he could use this opportunity to create one of the biggest face factions in AEW history.

Adam Copeland's last match in WWE was against Sheamus

Before debuting as Adam Copeland in AEW, the 49-year-old was popularly known as Edge in WWE. Throughout his career in wrestling, Copeland was loyal to WWE, and won several accolades in the promotion. In fact, a month ago, The Rated-R Superstar had a brilliant moment in the Stamford-based promotion.

On August 18th, 2023, Edge faced Sheamus in a match that would mark his 25th anniversary. Before the match, Edge told fans this was the last match on his contract, and hence it had plenty of emotional value attached to it. While Edge did beat Sheamus, he said he was unsure about his future in wrestling.

The 49-year-old also added he had a WWE contract waiting in his inbox, but the uncertainty about his future in wrestling took center stage. Later, reports emerged that WWE and Edge were not able to reach an amount that could work for both parties. This is probably where AEW came into play and signed the megastar.

Given Edge has now made his debut as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see how he scripts his future with the promotion. While a rivalry with Christian is inevitable, the buildup to it will be very exciting. The coming weeks on AEW will reveal a lot.

