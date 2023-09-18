Edge and Drew McIntyre's WWE status up in the air - Reports

WWE fans have been waiting for news regarding Edge’s in-ring future and Drew McIntyre’s status with the company. The two superstars are not close to signing a new deal if recent reports are to be believed.

Edge faced off against Sheamus in Toronto, Canada, on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Following his win, Edge cut a promo, seemingly ending his WWE career.

The Hall of Famer was briefly removed from the company’s internal roster but was added to the inactive pool of wrestlers. He is still part of the SmackDown roster page on the company’s website.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is working with Matt Riddle on the mid-card on RAW. The Scottish Warrior has been showing shades of a heel turn, and the creative team may have big plans for him.

Both men’s contracts are up soon, and it looks like things aren’t working out between them and the company. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio provided some updates on Edge and Drew McIntyre’s current status with the company.

"It’s the same thing with Edge and McIntyre. Not that those deals are dead in WWE, but they’re not close on money. And that’s where it stands. It’s not like somebody, you know, whatever these people ask for. It’s not like it’s a rubber stamp even though WWE is loaded with money."

Meltzer clarified that the company needs to look into how much they can pay their talent before promising the stars anything.

"Tony [Khan]’s running a business. WWE is running a business. They have an idea of a salary scale. WWE can afford anything and anyone, but they’re not. They have a mental salary scale of what people in certain positions get. And some of the guys want more or think that they deserve something commensurate to people that the company thinks are higher level and they think they’re at the same level of. So that’s kind of the situation. And it goes again on both sides." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

McIntyre carried the company through the pandemic era and put on a great show as the top champion. The creative team needs to pay him back by giving him another top title run where he can actively defend in front of a live crowd.

A former WWE star believes Edge will head to AEW

Edge has done it all in the company, and it looks like the veteran has nothing left to prove in the company. That could take him to AEW, where his friend Christian Cage is doing a phenomenal job.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former superstar Ryback mentioned some reasons why The Rated-R Superstar could be AEW-bound. He noted that money could be the primary factor, along with the fact that many of his friends perform there.

"Number one, better money. It's no secret WWE at this stage of the game, even though Edge has had great downsides throughout his career, for whatever reason at this stage, AEW, Tony Khan is better able to meet his financial requirements. Number two, better work schedule and environment. Number three, Christian. Number four, Chris Jericho. Number five, FTR. Having people that you have genuine true friendships, not just in wrestling but in life will play a huge role in Edge Adam Copeland wanting to jump ship over at AEW."

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the Hall of Famer. He could end his career in Tony Khan’s promotion instead of WWE.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre sign a new contract before winning the World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here