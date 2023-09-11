Potential update on Edge's WWE status following his addition to SmackDown

On the August 18, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, Edge defeated Sheamus in the main event of the show, seemingly ending his second run with the company. From the moment the Hall of Famer made his shocking comeback at Royal Rumble 2020, everyone was certain that he was on borrowed time.

The Rated-R Superstar himself confirmed that that is the case, and his contract is up with the Stamford-based promotion. Despite heavy speculations online, he did not show up at the recent major events hosted by AEW, either.

Per Ringside News, Edge reappearing on the intro video of the blue brand does not mean that he has re-signed with the company. The report states that it may be intentional, though:

"WWE loves generating buzz around a subject, and that seems to be the case once again. A tenured source within the WWE team told us that WWE tried to get “water cooler talk” going about Edge. Also, the development of fan “conspiracy theories” was an added bonus."

Edge's last storyline culminated at WrestleMania 39 in a match against Judgment Day star Finn Balor. He defeated the latter in a Hell in a Cell contest. Since the Show of Shows, the Hall of Famer has competed sporadically without getting involved in any major feuds.

Edge disclosed his interest in having two first-time-ever contests on WWE TV

On a recent edition of The Bump, The Rated-R Superstar discussed a variety of topics. When asked which of the current superstars he hopes to step into the ring with, he had two names off the top of his head - Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle.

"Sami Zayn, but there's going to be a few. There's not just one. [Matt] Riddle."

