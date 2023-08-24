Edge wants a first-time-ever match against 6-time Champion in WWE

Edge's WWE contract is set to expire by the end of next month. However, The Rated R Superstar has a name or two left on his list that he wants to have a first-time-ever match in the company. Recently, the former World Champion revealed that he wants to have a first-time-ever match against current Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn.

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn finally stepped out of the shadows of The Bloodline when he left the stable at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Later, he reunited with Kevin Owens, and the two finally ended The Usos' reign as RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Edge is in the final days of his current contract and recently celebrated 25 years in the company. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 49-year-old former World Champion revealed that he would like to face Sami Zayn in a first-time-ever match. He also named Matt Riddle from Monday Night RAW. Check it out:

"Sami Zayn, but there's going to be a few. There's not just one. [Matt] Riddle."

It will be interesting to see if The Rated R Superstar spends a little more time with the company for another dream match against the former 3-time Intercontinental, 2-time Tag Team, and 1-time NXT Champion.

Edge had his last contractual match on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Edge was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown after feuding with The Judgment Day for almost a year on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, the henious stable remained on the red brand.

After returning to RAW, The Rated R Superstar competed in the tournament for the new World Heavyweight Championship but failed to defeat a former rival, AJ Styles, in the first round.

Later, The Ultimate Opportunist once again returned to WWE SmackDown and immediately faced a new challenge in the form of Grayson Waller. In the main event of the show, he beat the upcoming star and praised him for his performance.

Last week, Edge not only celebrated 25 years in the company but faced former World Champion The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus in the main event in Toronto and won. This was the last match on his current contract with the company.

