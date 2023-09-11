Further update on airport incident involving WWE Superstar Matt Riddle - Reports

WWE RAW star Matt Riddle was involved in an incident at the JFK airport in New York earlier today.

Riddle shared an alarming post on Instagram today that alleged he was sexually assaulted by airport security at JFK. The post has since been deleted, but more information continues to come out about the incident.

Ringside News spoke to one of the officers present at the scene, who alleged that The Original Bro was "heavily intoxicated." The report added that there were multiple attempts by the officers to de-escalate the situation with Riddle before putting their hands on him.

Wrestling journalist David Bixenspan reached out to a spokesperson for the Port Authority of NY & NJ about Riddle's allegations. The response Bixenspan was given was, "The matter is under investigation."

Matt Riddle is having issues with his tag team partner on WWE RAW

The former United States Champion is currently in a tag team with Drew McIntyre on the red brand.

McIntyre returned from a WWE hiatus recently and has been paired with Riddle on RAW. The Scottish Warrior has made it known that he doesn't necessarily want to be a part of the team but has been unable to find a way out of it.

Last Monday night on RAW, McIntyre and Riddle battled The Viking Raiders in a Tornado Tag Team match. New Day's Kofi Kingston attempted to help Riddle but accidentally caught him with Trouble in Paradise.

The Viking Raiders picked up the victory, and McIntyre blamed Kingston for the loss in a backstage conversation. The Scotsman stormed away, and Kofi suggested Riddle talk to his partner to end the segment.

Matt Riddle is a former United States Champion and popular superstar amongst the WWE Universe. He also captured the RAW Tag Team Championship twice with Randy Orton in the tag team known as RK-Bro.

It will be interesting to see how the company reacts to the incident at the JFK airport and what the future holds for Riddle in the company.

