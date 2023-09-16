49-year-old megastar will finally leave WWE and join AEW as Tony Khan could pay him more, according to Ryback

Former WWE star Ryback feels Edge could be jumping ship to AEW just because the company can pay him well.

In August, The Rated-R Superstar competed in the main event of SmackDown against Sheamus. It was an emotional moment for the 49-year-old star as he planted The Celtic Warrior with the Spear and picked up the win. He then celebrated with the fans in Toronto and even declared that this was his last match in front of his hometown fans.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Ryback mentioned a few reasons why Edge could be AEW-bound. While money was the primary factor, The Big Guy also mentioned that he would have a better work schedule with the Tony Khan-led company. Ryback claimed that his friends, namely Christian, Chris Jericho, and The FTR, might also have influenced his decision to join AEW.

"Number one, better money. It's no secret WWE at this stage of the game, even though Edge has had great downsides throughout his career, for whatever reason at this stage, AEW, Tony Khan is better able to meet his financial requirements. Number two, better work schedule and environment. The AEW environment is superior to the WWE locker room. Number three, Christian. Number four, Chris Jericho. Number five, FTR. Having people that you have genuine true friendships, not just in wrestling but in life will play a huge role in Edge Adam Copeland wanting to jump ship over at AEW." [From 00:11 to 01:01]

Edge still has some dream opponents in WWE

On a recent episode of The Bump, Edge mentioned that there were still a few more opponents he would like to wrestle with.

The 11-time World Champion named fellow Canadian Sami Zayn as one possible future opponent. He also stated that he wanted to put his skills to the test against a pure striker like Matt Riddle.

"Sami Zayn, but there's going to be a few. There's not just one. [Matt] Riddle."

While there is no official word on the star's current status, it will be interesting to see whether he stays in WWE or makes the jump to AEW.

