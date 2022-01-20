5 AEW wrestlers who completely reinvented themselves

AEW is a company that prides itself on being completely different from WWE. All Elite wrestlers are free to rework their gimmick until they're portraying the kinds of characters they want.

Tony Khan's promotion has made a name for itself as being a place where wrestlers are able to completely reinvent themselves.

Since the company's inception, viewers have watched on as numerous talents experiment with new versions of their gimmick. Sometimes these gimmicks are a radical departure from their former characters. Other times, it will be a minor shift, such as becoming more comedic versions of their past selves.

No matter the change, Tony Khan's promotion encourages wrestlers to find a gimmick they're comfortable working under. It can take time for wrestlers to find the right character. But when these talents find the characters they enjoy playing, it's a joy to watch.

Here are a few wrestlers who underwent major gimmick changes in AEW.

#5. AEW's "Big Money" Matt Hardy

It's pretty crazy just how many different gimmicks Matt Hardy has had over his career. One moment, he's returning to his fan-favorite oddity, Broken Matt Hardy, and the next he's pulling out his similarly popular Version 2.0 gimmick. Hardy has proven himself capable of constantly reinventing himself in the ring.

While he initially debuted under his Broken gimmick, Hardy would eventually switch between several iterations of his character in Tony Khan's promotion. Although "Multifarious" Matt Hardy was entertaining, Hardy would settle on his Big Money Matt gimmick.

It was as Big Money Matt Hardy that he became the head of his own faction, The Hardy Family Office. Some might argue that the Big Money gimmick may have run its course, but Hardy's successful transition into the character shows his ability to constantly adapt.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell