5 AEW manager-wrestler relationships that should end in 2022

AEW has made extensive use of managers since its inception. The promotion has specifically been able to utilize iconic wrestlers in supporting roles, usually pairing them with younger talent.

Fans have seen great pairings such as Sting and Darby Allin, Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes and Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.

While there have been plenty of amazing teams in All Elite Wrestling, some wrestlers seem to have the talent to make it on their own. These are wrestlers who may have started off accompanied by a manager, but have since developed their own skills in the ring and on the mic.

Additionally, there are a few longtime pairings that seem to have gone on for a little too long, growing stale in the process.

Here are 5 AEW wrestlers who should lose their manager in 2022.

#5. AEW's Absolute Ricky Starks and Team Taz

Ricky Starks has done a phenomenal job in AEW so far. From his past in NWA, it was easy to see that he had impressive in-ring ability, as well as giving decent promos.

In All Elite Wrestling, he has been given more opportunities to develop himself. He's improved on the mic and has managed to win over fans through his various comedic promos.

Starks' time on Team Taz has been a major highlight of his career so far. His chemistry with Taz and the other members of the faction is beyond entertaining. As evidence of this, one doesn't have to look further than the amazing back-and-forth banter between Starks and Taz in the commentary booth.

However, Starks seems ready to break off on his own. His time in Team Taz has lent him plenty of opportunities to grow on his own.

Should he eventually feud with Taz, the potential for hard-edged promos between the two would provide plenty of entertainment.

