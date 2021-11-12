5 former WWE stars that could debut at AEW Full-Gear

AEW Full-Gear is only days away. This leaves fans speculating about possible outcomes, surprises, and events we may see at the event. There have been many releases from WWE in the past year, including headliners, fan favorites, and promising upcomers.

However, recent releases will have to wait for their non-compete clause to run out. There are a handful of other released wrestlers who would be eligible. The final PPV of the year for AEW is sure to hold some surprises, with at least one former WWE Superstar likely to make their debut.

Many wrestlers not on this list have gone quiet, most likely revamping themselves before joining another promotion. Others have not been so discreet, providing hints and showing off on social media. These are 5 former WWE stars we may see debut at AEW Full-Gear:

5. AEW Full-Gear could see Bray Wyatt debut

Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, has caused a stir leading up to AEW Full-Gear. Rotunda was a major star in WWE, notably being the leader of the Wyatt Family and transitioning into the Fiend. His sudden release still makes little sense to fans and there's a clamoring to see him return to the squared-circle.

During his time at WWE, Rotunda had very limited creative control, despite the Fiend being his brainchild. Should he debut at AEW, he'll have far more creative control, but will likely have to tone down his supernatural antics.

Rotunda could likely make an appearance during Malakai Black and Andrade "El Idolo"s match against Cody Rhodes and PAC. Rotunda could cause interference during the match to swing the favor. Imagine Rotunda appearing after a blackout to attack Rhodes? It's a moment that could definitely end up on a Top 10 Moments list somewhere.

Rotunda has confirmed to be working on a movie. So his appearance might not happen at Full-Gear, and if it does he'll make limited appearances thereafter.

