AEW: 5 thoughts on this week's episode of Dynamite

It's been an interesting time in AEW in recent weeks. The company has paired up with IMPACT Wrestling in one of the most intriguing crossovers since the Marvel vs. DC Universes clashed. AEW's world champion is the likely number one contender for another promotion's world title. And, in the midst of it all, fans have seen a few invasions take place on both of their weekly programs.

During the last several months, AEW has also debuted some new faces on their YouTube series, AEW Dark, and the company has brought some of that talent onto their primetime show.

Top Flight is a great example of that, as the team has quickly gained the attention of the AEW fan base. They received a highlighted match once again this week. The duo teamed up with Matt Sydal to battle the six-man team of Matt Hardy and Private Party, and this group proved to be quite a serious twist of fate.

The savagery is off the charts #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/a4iRSubJRP — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 21, 2021

Of course, there was so much more to see on AEW Dynamite. Here are five quick observations about what AEW had in store for the fans this week:

1. Cakes in pro wrestling are sort of like cakes on an episode of "The Three Stooges". You know someone is getting their face shoved in it

The Dark Order came out during the show to celebrate Brodie Lee Jr's birthday, and it was immediately obvious that shenanigans were about to take place.

Sure enough, Luther and Serpentico showed up, and they vowed to ruin little Brodie's big bash. After a quick skirmish, both heels received the ultimate humiliation when they got a close-up sampling of the cake.

This part of the show was a fun segment. It's clear that the Dark Order has evolved beyond its original status as a dark cult-like group. Now, it is more of a babyface, fun-loving faction since the passing of its former leader.

2. Sting's appearances always feel special

Sting on AEW Dynamite

Sting's wrestling career is basically over, and he's limited to mostly promos and run-ins these days. But there's still something about the aura of "The Icon" that makes his appearances feel special.

His segments with Darby Allin have gone a long way to help the young understudy gain more prominence. Sting is a living legend, so Allin has benefitted from their alliance. Some fans would argue that Sting has outshined Allin in their segments. But the AEW TNT Champion couldn't be outdone by a better mentor than the original shadowy figure himself.

It never gets old seeing @Sting on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q2JV97NZto — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 21, 2021

In other words, anytime it starts snowing in Jacksonville, you can bet that the fans should get ready for "Showtime".

3. Is everybody in AEW part of a team or a faction?

As mentioned a few weeks ago in The Power of the Pin, it seems like every member of the AEW roster is part of a tag team, a group, a faction, or a family. This pattern continues to escalate.

The Inner Circle, Team Taz, The Nightmare Family, The Dark Order, FTR and Tully Blanchard, Best Friends, the remnants of The Bullet Club... and the list goes on and on.

The idea of wrestlers with a common cause being on the same team often works. But AEW seems to have taken this trope way too far, as there are very few performers who actually stand alone.

Jon Moxley might be the exception to this rule. But it seems like the other 99% of the roster has to have a friend or an entourage with them in order to handle their business.

4. The heel tactics by Private Party hints at a full-on turn, and it could potentially set up a terrific feud with Top Flight

Matt Hardy and Private Party in IMPACT Wrestling

In the aforementioned six-man match, Top Flight was grounded when Private Party resorted to using shortcuts and a steel chair to steal a win for their squad.

These two teams are electric in the ring, so they could create some magic in a long-term feud. Both duos are trying to establish themselves in AEW's stacked tag team division. Private Party has thrived since they aligned with Matt Hardy, and both members could truly excel as dastardly heels.

5. It won't happen for a while... but it looks like Don Callis will end up being a turncoat and betraying Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega and Don Callis in AEW

The ultimate heel in this scenario isn't Kenny Omega. Instead, it's Don Callis, and he plays that role brilliantly. Several clues on this week's show suggested that he's a snake in the grass. The long-term storyline could reveal that he's only playing with the AEW World Champion's emotions and psyche.

The only endgame has to come to a breaking point, where the man once known as "Cyrus the Virus" proves that he was infecting AEW all along.

This progression could make for great theater. Callis could reveal that his loyalty has always been to IMPACT, and his sucking up to Kenny Omega was just an act. If he turns on Omega, he would become the most hated man in AEW. This betrayal be the spark for a great, long-term war between the two promotions.

Think of the possibilities. IMPACT and Don Callis would battle Tony Khan and AEW in a dynamic clash. Both men have their legitimate detractors on both sides. As a result, this feud has the potential to blur the imaginary lines in a way that hasn't happened in a long time.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite went a long way to further the AEW-IMPACT crossover, and it showcased some incredible tag team action. The show also featured some enjoyable comedy.

Once again, Dynamite continues to be the more visually impressive and well-rounded show on Wednesday nights. And most importantly, it leaves the audience eagerly waiting to see what will happen in the weeks to come.