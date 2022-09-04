AEW All Out 2022 Preview and Predictions

AEW All Out will take place on Sunday evening, September 4, from the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show has become a Labor Day weekend tradition, and as usual, the card is loaded with matches.

Eleven matches make up the main card, including the crowning of the new AEW Trios Champions. Additionally, three matches were advertised for the pre-show for a grand total of fourteen matches. Fans of AEW's style of wrestling will have more than their share at AEW All Out.

As usual, in this article, we will preview the show and give predictions on the outcomes of each match. Given the recent backstage rumors surrounding the company, especially as it relates to the title picture, fans should see some interesting developments coming out of the show.

1. AEW World Championship Match - CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (C)

At AEW All Out, the world championship will be on the line as Jon Moxley defends the title in a rematch against CM Punk. As many fans will recall, Moxley defeated Punk in Cleveland, Ohio, in approximately three minutes when Punk reaggravted an injury to his foot.

Regardless of the way this match has been built from a storyline standpoint, it should be a great match once the bell rings. Given that the match is taking place in CM Punk's hometown, he is the logical favorite to regain the title.

However, fans should not be surprised if there is interference of some kind that costs Punk the title. Specifically, it has been some time since fans have seen MJF and given his past issues with Punk, this would be a great place for him to re-emerge.

Prediction: Jon Moxley will retain the AEW World Championship

2. World Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out

New World Trios Champions will be crowned at All Out! Will The Acclaimed take home the titles?

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will take on the Dark Order, who defeated Best Friends on AEW Rampage. Given the storyline issues between the Bucks and Adam Page, it will be interesting to see how the two sides interact.

Tony Khan, in introducing the titles, mentioned in an interview that he was waiting to introduce these titles when Omega was ready to return and join the Bucks. So, while the outcome at AEW All Out is fairly predicatable, the match itself should be decent and fans will be interested to see where the story goes from here.

Prediction: The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will win the AEW World Trios Championship

3. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Will The Acclaimed capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship?

The Acclaimed is one of the most popular tag teams in AEW right now, so fans were delighted when they received a tag team title shot at All Out against Swerve in Our Glory.

Despite this excitement, it may come off a bit rushed for The Acclaimed to receive a title shot at this point. They just turned babyface and are beginning to work their way up the ladder.

While this may seem premature, AEW will likely capitalize on the team's popularity and reward them with the Tag Team Championship.

Prediction: The Acclaimed will win the AEW World Tag Team Championship

4. AEW TBS Championship Match - Jade Cargill vs. Athena

Can Jade Cargill remain undefeated and retain her title?

Jade Cargill will look to win her 38th match at AEW All Out when she defends the AEW TBS Championship against Athena.

Cargill has an imposing presence and decent promo skills. While she's still developing in the ring, Athena should be able to carry her to a decent match. And while it's being positioned as Cargill's toughest challenge to date, there is no reason to believe that she will drop the title here.

Prediction: Jade Cargill will retain the AEW TBS Championship

5. Interim AEW Women's World Championship

Thunder Rosa is sidelined with an injury, leading AEW to crown an Interim Women's Champion

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has been sidelined with a back injury. As a result, the company has once again opted to crown an interim Champion at AEW All Out while she recovers.

While Toni Storm is rumored to have won the title from Rosa, many fans are hoping to see Dr. Britt Baker regain the gold. While this is a decent path, it is possible for the company to go in a different direction.

There has been tension brewing between Baker and Jamie Hayter and it would be a surprise to see Hayter win the title at AEW All Out, making Baker jealous and further intensifying the tension. This will create a more interesting story to tell until Rosa is ready to return.

Prediction: Jamie Hayter will win the interim AEW Women's World Championship

6. Grudge Match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks

Former tag team partners clash at AEW All Out

At AEW All Out, former tag team partners collide when Ricky Starks faces Powerhouse Hobbs.

This could be one of the underrated matches of the night at All Out. While both have the potential to move up the card, AEW seems more committed to pushing Powerhouse Hobbs.

Despite this likelihood, the company still seems to be high on Starks, so expect him to look strong in defeat.

Prediction: Powerhouse Hobbs will defeat Ricky Starks

7. Casino Ladder Match

Who will be the number one contender for the AEW World Championship?

This year's Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out will include Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta, Rey Fenix, Rush, Adrade El Idolo, Dante Martin and a mystery opponent.

This will be a glorified spotfest with some storyline advancement, given the issues between Penta, Fenix, Rush and Andrade.

That being said, it's predictable that whoever the joker is will walk away with the win. And it's a good bet that this year's joker at AEW All Out could be MJF.

Prediction: MJF will win the Casino Battle Royal

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Six-man tag team warfare at AEW All Out

This is an interesting match. FTR is arguably the best tag team in wrestling today, but are not defending the Ring of Honor tag team titles.

They are teaming up with TNT Champion Wardlow to match up against Jay Lethal and popular babyfaces in the Motor City Machine Guns.

It will be a decent match; however, it might be better to have the champions defend their titles, rather than put them into a non-title six-man tag team champion.

Prediction: Wardlow and FTR will defeat Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns

9. Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Since turning heel, Christian has done a great job in building the match at AEW All Out through personal attacks during his promos. Jungle Boy is slowly coming into his own as a singles babyface character but probably still needs some work.

The match at AEW All Out is likely to be the beginning of a longer feud and expect Luchasaurus to swerve Jungle Boy and cost him the match.

Prediction: Christian Cage will defeat Jungle Boy

10. Another six-man war

Can Miro, Sting and Darby Allin co-exist?

This is another match that is likely to be the beginning of a longer program, as it will head towards a singles showdown between Miro and Malakai Black.

For this one, expect a lot of action and high spots, leading to a win by the heel team. It is also possible that Miro's wife, the former Lana, will make her debut to counteract Julia Hart.

Prediction: House of Black will defeat Miro, Sting and Darby Allin

11. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

The American Dragon against the Lionheart

This could possibly be the match of the night at AEW All Out as fans can expect a combination of submission style wrestling and good storytelling.

Ultimately, expect Daniel Garcia to play a role in the finish, likely costing Jericho the match. The company is high on Garcia as a young, up-and-coming star and this match may serve as the conduit to push him into a feud with Jericho.

Prediction: Bryan Danielson will defeat Chris Jericho

12. The AEW All Out Pre-Show

The AEW All Out Pre-Show Features Four Matches

In short form, the following are quick predictions for the AEW All Out 'Zero Hour' pre-show, which will feature four matches.

Match 1: Hook will retain the FTW World Championship over Angelo Parker

Match 2: Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara will retain the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship over Ortiz and Ruby Soho

Match 3: PAC will retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship over Kip Sabian

Match 4: Eddie Kingston will defeat Tomohiro Ishii

