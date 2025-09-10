AEW All Out 2025: Predicting the Results of All the Matches

AEW All Out 2025 is set to take place on September 20, 2025, from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Given that this is one of the biggest PPVs of the year, Tony Khan has planned a stacked match card for the show. So without further ado, here are the matches announced for the show and some predictions for the event.AEW Has Announced Six Matches For the ShowThe match card for AEW All Out is shaping up nicely. So far, six matches have been announced for the show. One of the most highly anticipated matches of the show will see Jon Moxley face off against Darby Allin in a coffin match. Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Riho, while Toni Storm will defend the Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla.Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will team up to face FTR. Hurt Syndicate will also look to get their revenge on Ricochet and Gates of Agony for costing them the World Tag Team Championship. Mark Briscoe will look for his pound of flesh when he faces MJF in a stipulation of his choosing.Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTRAfter FTR attacked Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty, they tried to do the same to Christian Cage at All In: Texas, along with Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. However, the Rated R Superstar returned to save his best friend. Since then, Copeland and Cage reunited to defeat The Matriarchy at Forbidden Door 2025. Now, they turn their attention to FTR. At All Out, these two teams will meet in the ring to settle their differences.Prediction: Given that Adam Copeland and Christian have just reunited as a team, it is likely that they will pick up the win over FTR to keep their momentum going.Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet and Gates of AgonyThe Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant faction ever since they joined AEW. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin went on to win the Tag Team Titles earlier this year. The two former WWE stars defended their titles against Brodido and FTR at Forbidden Door 2025.During the match, three masked individuals, who were later revealed to be Ricochet and Gates of Agony, attacked Hurt Syndicate and took them out of the match. This allowed Brodido to pick up the win. Now, Hurt Syndicate will look to get revenge when they step into the ring against Ricochet and Gates of Agony.Prediction: Ricochet and Gates of Agony will use some underhanded tactics to defeat Hurt Syndicate.Mercedes Mone vs. Riho for the TBS ChampionshipMercedes Mone has been a dominant champion in the ring for the past year. She has defended the title against several challengers and has defeated them all. Her most recent title defense took place last week on Dynamite against Alex Windsor.Now, she is already set to defend her title again at AEW All Out 2025 against Riho. Although Riho is the smaller opponent, she will bring the fight to The CEO.Prediction: Despite Riho's fighting spirit, Mercedes Mone will have no problem in defeating her to retain the TBS Title.AEW Women's World Championship MatchToni Storm has been the top star in AEW's women's division for quite a long time. Toni Storm has been the Women's World Champion for over 200 days, and she has defeated all sorts of challengers to remain champion.Now, she will defend her title against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla at All Out. This will be her toughest challenge yet as she looks to overcome three of AEW's top stars.Prediction: Despite the tough challenge that lies ahead, Toni Storm should have no problem defending her title in this four-way match.MJF vs. Mark BriscoeMJF has been feuding with Mark Briscoe for the past few weeks. Last week on Collision, MJF interfered in Mark Briscoe's match against Konosuke Takeshita and cost him the bout. Following this bout, Maxwell viciously assaulted Briscoe until Konosuke Takeshita pulled him off.Moments later, The Salt of the Earth issued a challenge to face Briscoe in a singles match anytime, anywhere. While Mark Briscoe chose All Out as the place for their match, he still hasn't picked a stipulation.Prediction: Whatever stipulation Mark Briscoe decides to pick, MJF will find a way to win like he always does.Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin MatchDarby Allin played a role in costing Jon Moxley his AEW World Title at All In: Texas. Following this PPV, these two men continued to feud. Even a brutal Lights Out Steel Cage Match wasn't enough to resolve the animosity between these two men.Therefore, they will lock horns again in a brutal coffin match at All Out. Darby has been in five coffin matches in AEW, and he has only lost one.Prediction: This match will have some chaos and will feature multiple interferences. In the end, Darby will manage to pick up the win.