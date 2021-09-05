AEW All Out Preview (September 5th, 2021)

AEW's upcoming All Out pay-per-view is less than 24 hours away to emanate from the sold-out NOW Arena in Chicago. The company will be laser-focused on producing an eventful show by providing a collective display of emotions, shocking swerves, and entertainment.

A total of ten matches have been lined up for the show, including four high-profile championship matches. The event will see the return of CM Punk to the squared circle after seven years.

Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, will also be making his in-ring debut.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the outcome of these matches could entirely change the landscape of AEW moving forward. Based on recent rumors swirling around the internet, fans could see Daniel Bryan making his much-anticipated debut on the show.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, the company always seems to be holding a trump card up its sleeves. With that said, let's dive into what the company has planned for the show.

#10 Casino Battle Royale to determine the #1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship

The Women's Casino Battle Royale match will return this Sunday, featuring 21 top-tier female stars gunning for a shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

The announced participants are The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, and Skye Blue.

AEW star Nyla Rose is the only woman to have won Casino Battle Royale in the past. It remains to be seen if she will repeat history or if a rising female star will grab the opportunity of a lifetime.

#9 Jon Moxley faces Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out

Jon Moxley will face NJPW star Satoshi Kojima in a singles match. The former WWE Superstar was supposed to challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Championship, but the conflict of their schedule prevented the bout from materializing.

However, Satoshi Kojima is a big name in the wrestling industry. Given Mox's history with legends, his upcoming match will be nothing short of stellar.

#8 Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT Championship

The undefeated TNT Champion @ToBeMiro will defend his title against #EddieKingston (@MadKing1981) at #AEWAllOut THIS SUNDAY Sept. 5 at 8e/5p LIVE on PPV! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, and @FiteTV (Internationally) pic.twitter.com/oRjCn8XgQF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

Miro will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston. It will be a clash of two behemoths in the ring, given the size and strength of these men.

The Redeemer has been undefeated ever since becoming the champion. He has dismantled AEW Stars such as Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Lee Johnson, Dante Martin and Feugo Del Sol, to name a few. During the recently concluded Rampage episode, Mad King got the upper hand over Miro.

Despite that, we don't expect the former WWE Superstar to drop the title as soon as this Sunday.

#7 The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Brothers for the AEW Tag Team Championships

Well I guess it’s come to this. One of our greatest rivals, The Lucha Bros in a steel cage? Get ready to bleed, boys. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ccWfwjMkt9 — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) August 28, 2021

The Young Bucks put their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against the Lucha Brothers in a steel cage match. The Mexican duo earned their shot by winning the tag team eliminator tournament.

Both teams are well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses, given their history from the indies.

This stipulation will most likely prevent The Elite from interfering in the match. The Young Bucks have been champions for close to 300 days. It remains to be seen if their dominance will continue or if the Lucha Brothers will bask in the glory by winning the tag team titles.

#6 Paul Wight squares off against QT Marshall

Paul Wight will lock horns with QT Marshall in what will be his debut match with the company. Wight's experience and ability to crush his opponents will make him a favorite to win the match.

However, the path won't be as easy for Wight since The Factory and The Gunn Club will be lurking around ringside. The former WWE Superstar has overcome huge barricades over his career and it is unlikely he will fall prey to the numbers game this Sunday.

But given the predictability of the match, AEW President Tony Khan could swerve the entire audience by having Marshall pick up a win to cause an upset.

