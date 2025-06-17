AEW to bring back legendary name at All In to counter Goldberg's WWE return? Exploring the possibility!

The war for supremacy between the top promotions in the wrestling industry, AEW and WWE, wages on, and the sports entertainment juggernaut's recent move to bring back the legendary Goldberg must now invoke a response from All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Bill Goldberg returned to WWE on the latest episode of RAW, interrupting World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The WCW legend then proceeded to challenge the Ring General for a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It must be noted that Goldberg's return was anticipated, considering his interaction with Gunther last year and how privy the world of wrestling has been to WWE planning their impending showdown. Regardless, this blockbuster match-up has generated the expected buzz among the WWE Universe. With AEW set for one of their biggest shows in All In: Texas this July, this move by World Wrestling Entertainment could prompt Tony Khan to possibly bring back a legend of his own in the form of The Icon, Sting.

Ad

Trending

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion, who officially retired in March at Revolution 2024, was last seen on AEW television saving Darby Allin from The Elite later that year. The vigilante's potential return to All In is not far-fetched, as he was recently announced to appear at Starrcast, which is happening in the same week as AEW All In.

It will be interesting to see in what capacity The Icon will return should Tony Khan make it happen.

Ad

AEW legend Sting's payment affected Jeff Jarrett, says veteran

During their time working together in TNA, Sting was being paid more than what WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett thought he should have been.

The information was shared by Vince Russo, who was also working with TNA at the time. Speaking on Writing with Russo, the veteran said:

"I remember vividly at TNA. You know Jeff in the spot he was in, you know Sting comes in, you know Jeff's booking now. Sting comes in. Dixie pays Sting more money than Jeff thought she should have paid him. And that affected Jeff's booking." [ 7:05 onwards ]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Neither Sting nor Jarrett has commented on these remarks from Russo at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More