WWE Hall of Famer was affected by Sting's payment, says source close to the situation (Exclusive)

Sting is considered one of the greatest names in not just WWE, but the entire pro-wrestling industry. However, his fame had apparently caused some issues backstage with a Hall of Famer, according to a veteran who witnessed everything from a close perspective.

The Hall of Famer in question, Jeff Jarrett, was working in TNA at that time. When Dixie Carter brought in Sting, he was apparently being paid significantly more than what Jeff wanted to, from a creative standpoint. According to Russo, who was also a part of the company at the time, this affected Jarrett's booking, which was natural considering the professional competitiveness between in-ring stars.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran took the example of Sting and Jeff Jarrett to prove his point about why wrestlers should not book for other wrestlers. He said:

Trending

"I remember vividly at TNA. You know Jeff in the spot he was in, you know Sting comes in, you know Jeff's booking now. Sting comes in. Dixie pays Sting more money than Jeff thought she should have paid him. And that affected Jeff's booking. So they are looking at it from a wrestler's point of view. Like I said, that conversation I had with Vince (McMahon), that's a promoter's point of view." [7:05 onwards]

The WWE veteran compared the situation to John Cena and Triple H

According to Vince Russo, the same thing is happening in WWE today with Triple H booking for John Cena.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the veteran explained why The Game should not be booking for the reigning Champion on his last run. He stated:

"It's not a Triple H thing. It's a wrestler thing. I saw with Double J (Jeff Jarrett). I saw it to some extent, booking with Dusty, to some extent, booking with Kevin Sullivan. It's a wrestling thing because a lot of times, they competed with some of the people that are still actively wrestling. So there always is a little history there. There always is a little jealousy there." [6:36 onwards]

Expand Tweet

For now, only time will tell what is next for John Cena in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More