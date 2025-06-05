John Cena is being intentionally held back in WWE due to envy, believes WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While John Cena's last WWE run has received much praise for the twist of his heel turn, a veteran thinks he is not being utilized to his full potential. According to the veteran in question, Vince Russo, the reason could be good old-fashioned jealousy.
Given the fact that Triple H was also a wrestler and had worked in the ring alongside Cena at one point, Russo thinks there is a little natural jealousy involved in the present day. As a result, the Game is unable to fully push the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, owing to the residual competitive nature left in him.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the veteran explained how this was not exactly unique to Triple H. He said:
"It's not a Triple H thing. It's a wrestler thing. I saw with Double J (Jeff Jarrett). I saw it to some extent booking with Dusty, to some extent booking with Kevin Sullivan. It's a wrestling thing because a lot of times, they competed with some of the people that are still actively wrestling. So there always is a little history there. There always is a little jealousy there." [6:36 onwards]
Vince Russo thinks WWE has already fumbled John Cena's run
According to Vince Russo, the apparent lack of planning for Cena's future in the last run of his career is a sign of disrespect.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran explained how, despite Triple H's jealousy, Cena's retirement tour should have been planned from the beginning.
"Triple H is a wrestler. Triple H wrestled Cena. So he is looking at it from a wrestler's point of view. And I am sorry, bro, Triple H is not going to say, 'You know what, Cena was kind of a bigger star than I was and he needs to be handled accordingly.' He is not going to say that, bro. And like I said, man, to me it's just a total lack of disrespect. This guy's (John Cena) entire last year should have been plotted out." [4:26 onwards]
For now, fans will have to wait and see what John Cena plans to do next.
