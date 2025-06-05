  • home icon
Triple H's jealousy is impacting the booking of WWE legend, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 05, 2025 00:08 GMT
What is Triple H planning? (Image via WWE.com)

According to a WWE veteran, Triple H could be jealous of a particular legend in the company. This could be affecting the said legend's booking, which has led to criticism from fans.

The legend in question is John Cena, who is on the last in-ring run of his career. While his heel turn has been praised by many, he has also recieved criticism for the ensuing weeks for the absence of The Rock as well as a distinct lack of credible opponents. Vince Russo, in particular, is very unimpressed by the booking and even thinks that Triple H's jealousy could be the reason behind the shoddy planning.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how Triple H could naturally be envious of Cena. He said:

"Triple H is a wrestler. Triple H wrestled Cena. So he is looking at it from a wrestler's point of view. And I am sorry, bro, Triple H is not going to say, 'You know what, Cena was kind of a bigger star than I was and he needs to be handled accordingly.' He is not going to say that, bro. And like I said, man, to me it's just a total lack of disrespect. This guy's (John Cena) entire last year should have been plotted out." [4:26 onwards]
The WWE veteran talked about how he would plan John Cena's retirement run

According to Vince Russo, the entire last run of John Cena should have been planned out in advance.

The WWE veteran believes that Cena's retirement tour has had moments of spontaneous booking decisions. If he were holding the reins, Russo would have planned the whole run out first.

"If I know Cena agrees to a comeback tour, okay, and he gives me or gives us the timeframe and how many dates, okay? Bro, it's John Cena. So I am mapping out the entire time that he is going to be with the company. I am mapping it all out. I am presenting it to him. I am getting his feedback and his input, and we are off to the races." [1:55 onwards]

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Cena down the line in WWE.

Edited by Angana Roy
