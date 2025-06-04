WWE is making a huge mistake with John Cena, says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's retirement tour in WWE has drawn much praise and, at times, equal criticism for how it is being handled. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, he would have the situation handled much differently.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion doesn't have much time left in his last run, but he has already accomplished quite a bit by breaking Ric Flair's record. Nevertheless, there has been criticism regarding his storyline, with the target being the Rock's lack of involvement and the absence of credible opponents for Cena.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was asked about how he would handle the booking if he was the head writer in WWE. The veteran talked about how the company had seemingly not planned out the whole run in advance and stated:

"If I know Cena agrees to a comeback tour, okay, and he gives me or gives us the timeframe and how many dates, okay? Bro, it's John Cena. So I am mapping out the entire time that he is going to be with the company. I am mapping it all out. I am presenting it to him. I am getting his feedback and his input, and we are off to the races." [1:55 onwards]

Teddy Long believes John Cena is not to blame for dipping WWE ratings

WWE ratings have been dipping a bit over the last few weeks, but Cena being targeted as the culprit is unwarranted, according to Teddy Long.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer stated that Cena was not the only star on the show. He said:

"Yeah, can't blame it on John Cena about the viewership. They don't turn, poeple don't turn in just to see one guy. They turn in to see a lot of guys okay? So you've got to blame the viewership on the whole roster." [7:14 onwards]

Only time will tell what John Cena plans to do next.

