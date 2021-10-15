AEW Buy-In and Rampage preview: Two former WWE Superstars collide, Bryan Danielson up against NJPW legend (October 15, 2021)

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Rampage. It couldn't be a more peculiar weekend for wrestling fans than this one.

Tony Khan's promotion will produce two hours of non-stop action Friday night in the form of the pre-show 'Buy-In,' which fans can stream live on the company's YouTube channel, and Rampage will broadcast as usual for television viewers. The show will emanate from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

It is worth noting that Rampage will be head-to-head against WWE's Supersized SmackDown for 30 minutes straight. There will be a different vibe during that specific time slot.

Now, without further ado, let's dive into what AEW has in store for us this Friday night.

Buy-In (Exclusively on YouTube)

#5 Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki and Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty on AEW Buy-In

Bryan Danielson will face Minoru Suzuki in what many consider to be a dream clash. Even though it will be their first meeting in All Elite Wrestling, both men have been on each other's throats in the past.

Danielson and Suzuki previously wrestled in a one-on-one match back in 2004, which saw the NJPW legend brutalize the former WWE Superstar. He was a rookie at the time, and Suzuki was at the peak of his game. Almost 17 years later, The American Dragon will get the opportunity to redeem himself.

Both men are incredibly talented in the ring. So expect a hard-fought battle from them tonight.

Another singles match pitting Bobby Fish against Lee Moriarty will also take place in the pre-show. Moriarty has been a rising star on the Independent circuit, competing in major promotions like GCW, MLW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

Moving forward, Tony Khan is providing him with the opportunity to showcase his talent on Dark. Meanwhile, Bobby Fish is a well-known ex-WWE name who is laser-focused to start a new chapter in his wrestling career. Despite coming up short in his debut match last week, Fish will be looking to gain a massive victory tonight against Moriarty.

#4. Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

AEW recently added a women's match to the Buy-In pre-show featuring Tay Conti and Santana Garrett.

The latter is a 12-year veteran of the pro wrestling business but hasn't yielded success over her entire career. She worked as an enhancement talent in WWE and then performed under the NXT brand before getting released earlier a few months ago.

She will now have the opportunity to thrive under the incredibly talented women's roster. Garrett will have an uphill task, given Conti's impressive recent win record. It remains to be seen if the debutant will cause an upset or whether the Brazilian star will reign supreme tonight.

