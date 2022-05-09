AEW is banking on a big return from Kenny Omega

Big things are happening for AEW in 2022. This is their third year of existence, and it almost feels like a transition time for the promotion.

When AEW launched in 2019, one of the crown jewels of the new company was Kenny Omega. Considered at the time to be one of the top professional wrestlers in the world, The Cleaner gained critical acclaim for his work in New Japan Pro Wrestling. His battles with Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Championship will go down as some of the greatest encounters in history.

At the time of the original launch, there had been a bit of a bidding war for Omega's services. WWE made overtures, but the grappler's heart was set on taking a chance with a new company. He was entrenched there with his closest friends and given an Executive Vice President position in All Elite Wrestling.

Kenny Omega found a ton of success in AEW, including holding championships in multiple promotions at the same time

In the first two years of AEW's existence, Omega could do virtually no wrong. He had a successful run as a babyface, holding the tag team titles with Hangman Adam Page, before turning heel.

His time as a villain signifies his highest achievements. Not only did he capture the AEW World title, he also crossed over and captured the IMPACT Wrestling World title. He also held the AAA Championship at the same time. He was the belt collector - holding three crowns that stretched across North America.

But the wear and tear of the rapid-fire style and heavy schedule soon began to wear on Omega. He wrestled with injuries for quite a while before dropping the strap to Page. He then took some time off to get surgery and 'clean up' work. From the sounds of it, the Master of the One-Winged Angel had more holes in his body than one of those cartoon varmints that Yosemite Sam used to shoot at.

Now? With the departure of heavy hitter Cody Rhodes and the announcement that Tony Khan has some huge events coming up, they need The Cleaner more than ever. Fans are hoping that he will be back to wrestle at the Forbidden Door event in late June. But as of now, there's no word on when he will be ready.

It will be a shame if one of the best out there isn't around for major shows like the NJPW crossover or All In, but his long-term health is what really matters. AEW has been counting on Omega to be the standard bearer for the company for a long time, so they can't rush him back just for the sake of these upcoming events.

Omega will return - hopefully sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, he's on the cloak right now in terms of being back for AEW's huge upcoming events. We'll see if he can beat the three-count and get involved in the action.

