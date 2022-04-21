It looks like we will finally get to see Okada vs. AEW

With this week's AEW Dynamite announcement that the promotion will join forces with New Japan Pro Wrestling, fans are already abuzz.

AEW and Tony Khan have shown that the 'forbidden door' has officially been shattered in a big way. Not with a sledgehammer, but with a full-on wrecking ball.

The two powerhouses will meet at an event on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, aptly titled, 'AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.'

This groundbreaking news immediately lights the imagination of everyone who watches, observes, or reports on the professional wrestling industry.

This joint AEW-New Japan event could be the very best card of the entire year, from top to bottom

While NJPW isn't at the galactic level that they were just a few years ago, they still have some of the biggest stars in the grappling game today. They also have the mystique that their history and legacy have rightfully earned.

They have legends like Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Iishi. They have the amazing Kota Ibushi. But most of all, they have a man who can be considered the best wrestler in the world over the last several years: Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker, who is prominently known to American fans for his amazing series of matches with Kenny Omega in Japan, is pro wrestling perfection. His regal style, cool ring entrance, and steady demeanor are only matched by his impressive ring skills.

Okada is a superior performer who can make any opponent look better than perfectly spun glass. Since the launch of AEW, there have been whispers of him making a special appearance for Tony Khan and Co., but they were left in the wind.

There's little to no doubt that Okada will appear as part of this major collective in June. That, in and of itself, is a major story alone. Add in the fact that he will be carrying his company's banner into The Windy City to fill an arena, and this becomes an almost fairy tale story.

The appeal of the IWGP World Champion is obvious; he began trending on Twitter just minutes after the announcement of the Forbidden Door event. The fans want to see him. Now it appears we will likely get at least one crossover match with The Rainmaker taking on an opponent of Tony Khan's choosing.

Animewolf17 @Animewolf17 Okada hitting his finisher the Rainmaker clothesline to win the match Okada hitting his finisher the Rainmaker clothesline to win the match https://t.co/cDRr9p8zbI

The possibilities are as endless as a Rubik's Cube, as Okada fits in well with several names on the All Elite Wrestling roster. But the two most prominent are either Bryan Danielson or CM Punk.

The ultimate dream match would be with Danielson. With the two ultimate masters of their craft, they could put on a contest that would send a lightning bolt through Dave Meltzer's star system.

Perhaps this is just a one-time appearance for Kazuchika Okada in a match vs. an AEW performer at Forbidden Door, but who can be sure? If this event is a smashing success, the possibilities will only grow. Short-term talent changes, title switches, and perhaps wrestlers like Okada will make several appearances in AEW.

If that happens, it will be another feather in the cap for All Elite Wrestling, a boost for New Japan on US soil, and a massive win for the fans. While the event may be taking place in the heat of summer, Okada will be there... to make it rain.

Who do you think Kazuchika Okada should face on the AEW roster first? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

