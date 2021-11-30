5 dream matches for Kazuchika Okada in AEW

Kazuchika Okada has become a name synonymous with the very best of professional wrestling. His back catalog of matches reads like a who's who of New Japan's best of the best, and he has collected match-of-the-decade candidates with relative ease.

While Okada has earned such a reputation throughout his career, he has seldom been found outside of Japan and as a consequence feels like he's only just scratched the surface in terms of what he can truly achieve by the end of his career.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on Okada has spoken. @orangecassidy + the Best Friends are in CHAOS. Rocky, think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT! Okada has spoken. @orangecassidy + the Best Friends are in CHAOS. Rocky, think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT!

Wrestling is an art-form celebrated by the world. But when it comes to mainstream attention, the perceived premier league can be found within North America. AEW, in its short life span, has established itself as the top competitive alternative to WWE and has cemented itself as the go-to for hardcore fans of the sport.

Therefore, of the two companies, should Kazuchika Okada find himself crossing the ocean for new opportunities,? AEW is both the most likely and most tantalizing destination. There are a wide variety of names in AEW that have their own history with the Rainmaker. Much of it stems from the Elite faction which dominated New Japan.

But AEW also represents a land of opportunity, with a plethora of names who have yet to stand opposite the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Let's take a trip down the rabbit hole and look at five dream opponents for Kazuchika Okada should we ever see the Forbidden Door swing open once again.

#5 Kazuchika Okada vs Adam Cole

Much like Okada, Adam Cole is a talent that comes with expectation whenever he steps within the squared circle. His dominance during his time with WWE's NXT brand cemented Cole as a certified main event attraction in wrestling, subverting the draconian WWE mentality of favoring those of a larger physical stature.

Having made the jump to AEW, the former NXT triple crown champion has become a quintessential element in the Elite's storylines and appears to be beginning a slow-burn feud with faction leader Kenny Omega.

Cole and Kazuchika Okada have yet to stand opposite one another in singles action, despite coming to blows in multi-man contests with the rest of his Elite peers. And it has to be on the bucket list of any wrestling fan for the eventual collision to one day find itself on stage.

