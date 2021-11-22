Johnny Gargano exemplifies everything NXT used to be

To put all of Johnny Gargano's accomplishments in NXT into words could fill a book. Let's just say that the Little Big Man has done it all on WWE's third brand.

Gargano is known for putting on terrific matches, and he has also won many titles. He was the franchise's first ever Triple Crown Winner, as he captured the NXT Championship and both the North American and Tag Team titles. Along the way, he engaged in some classic rivalries and stole the show on several of the NXT TakeOver events.

He also represents the last generation of the original NXT, before it (literally) changed its colors and re-launched in 2.0 mode. He's one of the few left on the roster who can sit back and tell stories about "the good old days."

Gargano will always be remembered for his friendship and feud with fellow NXT legend Tommaso Ciampa

These two stars made great tag team partners as DIY; their excellence as a duo was evident from the start. But their split and the fiery feud that followed should go down as the best storyline in NXT history. As the brand was reaching its boiling point roughly three years ago, Gargano and Ciampa were the ones who were helping to turn up the the temperature. Their battles were brutal, and every match was like a war of attrition.

This rivalry was a defining run for both men, with Gargano displaying just how much punishment one man can take. It also earned him a whole new level of respect from the audience.

His two-out-of-three falls match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: New York was another epic moment in his career

Gargano's feud with Adam Cole proved that he could work a believable rivalry with any opponent and produce a satisfying blowoff to it all.

Papa John, as he's sometimes called, carried the black-and-gold banner proudly and stood for everything the "old" NXT stood for. His talent, mixed with gritty determination and hard work, personified the brand, and Gargano's fast and furious pace in the ring was synonymous with NXT itself.

But this incredible run might be coming to an end. According to the most recent reports, Gargano's contract with WWE is set to expire on December 3rd. As of this writing, there are no signs that the two sides have to come an agreement.

With NXT fully shifting into a different era, it might be a fitting time for one of the last members of the old guard to move on. Though it's possible that Gargano will sign a new deal, change is inevitable in wrestling, and nothing lasts forever.

Will the former NXT Champion leave the place he has called home for the last several years? One thing's for sure — if he does, he'll certainly leave an amazing legacy behind him.

What's your opinion of Johnny Gargano's career in NXT? What do you think the future has in store for him? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

