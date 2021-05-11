AEW Dark: Elevation - Incredible Jon Moxley main event, New alliance formed, Top star debuts finisher - 10th May 2021

AEW returned for a loaded 14-match edition of Dark: Elevation and, as always, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed viewers to the show.

David Ali vs. Lee Johnson on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ali and Johnson locked up to begin the evening's in-ring proceedings. Ali escaped a head-scissors headlock, and he looked pumped up for the contest.

Ali kept getting knocked down, but he had the quickness to spring right back up. Johnson responded by nailing Ali with a perfect dropkick. Both men switched positions, but Johnson rolled to the outside. Johnson missed the springboard attack as Ali caught him with a shot to the chin.

Ali got a two-count and followed it with body kicks in the corner. Ali executed a double under-hook suplex, followed by a European flying uppercut.

Ai dropped Johnson with a slam for a two-count. Johnson ate a big forearm shot, but he dug deep to deliver two lariats and a cutter.

Ali was kicked out of a backslide but got caught with a superkick in mid-air from the springboard. Big Shotty Lee finished the match with the Blue Thunder Powerbomb.

Result: Lee Johnson def. David Ali on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Ali and Johnson put on a solid match to start a promising-looking episode of Dark: Elevation.

Eddie Kingston vs. VSK on AEW Dark: Elevation

Kingston didn't waste time and got VSK on one knee with a tight headlock. VSK broke free and connected with a strike to the lower back.

Kingston, though, lived for the dirty brawls, and he punished VSK with clubbing blows to the face. Kingston executed a clean, delayed vertical suplex that kicked off a deserved round of applause and an 'Eddie' chant.

VSK fought back with a European uppercut and a pump kick. Kingston responded with a few downward elbows, but he ate a step-up enziguri. VSK then delivered a sweet Ushigoroshi to Kingston for a two-count.

He dropped the knees for a one-count. Eddie absorbed a few strikes, channeled his inner-Hogan, and laid out VSK with a combination of strikes.

VSK, however, reacted with a backstabber. He proceeded to the top, but the brief indecision proved costly for him as Eddie moved out of the splash. Kingston rolled up VSK for the three-count.

Result: Eddie Kingston def. VSK on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B-

VSK had a strong showing tonight, and a roll-up finish hints towards a possible push for the AEW Dark regular.

Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Baron Black & Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark: Elevation

Sky took the fight to Black in the corner with a series of disdainful punches and uppercuts. Black reacted with a reverse atomic drop and a spinning chop to the chest.

Black pulled his straps down, but a diversionary tactic from Ethan Page helped Sky take control of the match. Page came in and stomped away on Black. The heels worked fluidly together as they made quick tags and wore Black down in their corner.

Black slipped away from a fireman's carry and executed a waistlock rollover. Black didn't get the three-count, but he did manage to tag Del Sol.

Fuego took both Sky and Page down with a double moonsault from the top. Page blocked the Tornado DDT before delivering the Ego's Edge for the win.

Result: Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page def. Baron Black & Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

Paul Wight sat down with Danny Limelight on the latest episode of AEW Showcase. RAW superstar John Morrison was also mentioned during the segment as Limelight was in a movie with the WWE star in the past. Morrison helped Limelight get a tryout with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Limelight spoke about the effects of the pandemic and how he ended up in All Elite Wrestling. The Radioactive Papi wrestler ended the segment with a motivational message about his AEW future.

