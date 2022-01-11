AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Popular babyface teases heel turn, FTR continues to outsmart opponents

Welcome to the results for the 45th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Monday's episode featured 10 matches, slightly more than usual.

The show was heavy on multi-man tag team matches, with high-profile names like FTR, Nyla Rose, Jay Lethal, and Andrade El Idolo in action in different bouts. We saw dissension between two popular babyfaces as Leyla Hirsch teased a heel turn. Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Jay Lethal and Sonny Kiss vs Jaden Valo and Chris Steeler on AEW Dark: Elevation

𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🖤 @melissax1125 Jay Lethal tagging with Sonny Kiss is something I never thought I needed until now Jay Lethal tagging with Sonny Kiss is something I never thought I needed until now 😭

Jay Lethal and Chris Steeler started off the match as the latter took control with hard rights. Lethal responded with a lariat and tagged in Sonny Kiss. Kiss hit a double knee and caught Steeler in a Fireman's carry.

The latter fought out of it and hit a Russian leg sweep before tagging in Valo. Jaden stomped on Kiss and slapped his opponent's chest. Jay Lethal tagged in and laid out both his opponents. Black Machismo hit a beautiful cutter for the win.

Result: Jay Lethal and Sonny Kiss def. Jaden Valo and Chris Steeler

Grade: C+

Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura vs Skye Blue and Tina San Antonio on AEW Dark: Elevation

Skye Blue and Emi Sakura traded blows as Blue got an early nearfall with a roll up. Sakura poked Blue in the eye and a cheap shot from Vickie Guerrero allowed her to tag in Nyla Rose. Skye Blue hit a superkick and tagged in Tina but the Native Beast dropped her with a sideslam and a splash.

Nyla tagged in Emi as the two combined to further damage their opponent. Rose hit a spinebuster on Skye Blue as she rolled out of the ring. The former Women's Champion finished the match with a Beast Bomb on Tina San Antonio.

Result: Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura def. Skye Blue and Tina San Antonio

Grade: C+

Pat Brink and Myles Hawkins vs FTR on AEW Dark: Elevation

Cash Wheeler and Myles Hawkins started the match as with a lockup as the former applied a wrist lock. Hawkins hit a shoulder tackle but Dax Harwood got the tag and chopped Myles in the corner. Hawkins hit a stunning crossbody from the middle rope which allowed him to tag in Pat Brink.

Brink and Myles traded tags but Dax struck Hawkins with upper cuts before hitting a drop kick.

Dax clutched at his shoulder as his partner came to check on him, but they were playing possum as the former WWE Tag Team Champions hit the Big Rig for the win.

Result: FTR def. Pat Brink and Myles Hawkins

Grade: B-

Edited by Alan John