AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Jay Lethal pushed to the limit by rookie, former Tag Team Champion in action, WWE Hall of Famer's son picks up win

Welcome to the results for the 46th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. This week's show featured seven matches, with several prominent stars involved in the action.

Former No.1 contenders for the AEW Women's Championship, Ruby Soho and Tay Conti, were in action. At the same time, veterans like Frankie Kazarian and Jay Lethal picked up victories to move up in the rankings. The latter was made to work especially hard for his win in the main event.

Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. JR Miller and Marcus Kross on AEW Dark: Elevation

Kross and Sydal started the match by trading kicks but the former WWE star took control and tagged in Lee Moriarty. Moriarty captured Kross in an Abdominal Stretch but he escaped and tagged in his partner.

JR Miller went for a dropkick but Moriarty dodged it and tagged in Matt Sydal. The former Evan Bourne hit a double stomp but a cheap shot from Kross allowed the heels to take control.

Kross hit a double stomp and an elbow drop on Sydal. Moriarty intervened to even the odds as Sydal hit a step-up enziguiri. Moriarty tagged in and took out both his opponents and locked in a Crossface on Kross for the win.

Result: Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty def. Marcus Kross and JR Miller

Grade: B

Ameera vs Tay Conti on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ameera made her AEW debut as she went against one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. Tay Conti started the match in typically dominant fashion with judo throws.

She blocked Ameera's offense but the debutant hit a roundhouse kick and attempted to lock in a Crucifix. The former WWE NXT star slammed her, hitting multiple pump kicks and delivering the Tay KO for the win.

Result: Tay Conti def. Ameera

Result: C-

JB Cole and TIM vs Gunn Club on AEW Dark: Elevation

Austin Gunn kicked TIM in the midsection to start the match but the latter tried to get a roll-up early on. TIM took early control with a wrist lock and tagged in JB Cole.

Colten Gunn got a blind tag in and grounded Cole in the corner before hitting a drop kick. Austin tagged back in but TIM floored him with lariats. The Gunn Club members regained control as Colten hit the Colt 45 for the win.

Result: Gunn Club def. JB Cole and TIM

Grade: B-

