AEW Dark: Elevation Results- WWE Hall of Famer wins 20th match in a row, Andrade El Idolo squashes debuting star

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation. It was the promotion's first show following a cracking Full Gear pay-per-view.

Tonight's episode advertised six matches as it got underway with two trios matches. Dark Order was involved in multiple matches, including the main event.

More than one former AEW Women's Champions were in action as Ruby Soho made a triumphant appearance in front of her hometown fans.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results for AEW Dark: Elevation.

Gunn Club vs. Nasty Russ, T-Money and Shawn Cook on AEW Dark: Elevation

Shawn Cook and Billy Gunn got the AEW Dark: Elevation opener underway. The latter struck Shawn and tagged in Austin, who shoved his opponent into the mat. Colton tagged in and punched Cook in the face.

The latter fought out of the Gunns' corner and tagged in T-Money, who unloaded on Colton. Austin tripped T-Money as the Gunn Club ambushed their opponents. Billy Gunn delivered the Fameasser for the trios' 20th straight win in AEW trios action.

Result: The Gunn Club def. Nasty Russ, T-Money and Shawn Cook

Grade: C-

Nyla Rose, The Bunny and Emi Sakura vs. Riho, Ryo Mizunami and Skye Blue on AEW Dark: Elevation

Emi Sakura and Riho started the match with a lockup as the former AEW Women's Champion delivered a dropkick, allowing her to tag in Skye Blue. They combined to Irish whip Sakura and hit a facebuster-drop kick combination for a two-count.

Riho tagged back in to hit a running knee as Ryo Mizunami joined the action with a big boot to her opponent's face. The former hit a top rope crossbody on Nyla Rose on the outside. The Native Beast hit a gorilla press slam on Riho to hand the advantage to her team while Emi Sakura locked the latter in the Bow and Arrow.

She hit a spinning backbreaker and hit a running crossbody in the corner. The Bunny tagged in, but Riho got a nearfall with a roll-up. Ryo Mizunami got the hot tag and went after all three of her opponents. She hit a spear on Bunny and hit missile chops in the corner.

The sequence earned her a nearfall. Skye Blue got the blind tag, as did Nyla Rose. The former AEW Women's Champion caught Blue mid-air and delivered the Beast Bomb for the win.

Result: Nyla Rose, The Bunny, and Emi Sakura def. Riho, Ryo Mizunami and Skye Blue

Grade: C+

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy