AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Former WWE Superstar destroys debuting star, Santana and Ortiz in action

Welcome to the coverage of the 33rd episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Mark Henry and Paul Wight joined Tony Schiavone to kick off the show. A total of four matches took place tonight.

The episode started with Dustin Rhodes up against a debutant. The main event was all about the women's division as it featured a trios match. Stars like Wardlow and Proud & Powerful were also in action tonight.

Now, without further ado, let's dive into what happened on the show this week.

#4 Dustin Rhodes vs. Gustavo on AEW Dark: Elevation

Dustin Rhodes received a massive pop from fans in Miami as he kicked off Monday night's YouTube show to face Gustavo, who's making his AEW debut tonight.

As the match started, Rhodes tried to shake hands with Gustavo, but the latter turned it down. The Natural then took the early advantage by giving a shoulder tackle followed by an arm lock. However, Gustavo broke it out quickly and delivered a few punches to the former WWE Superstar in the corner.

Rhodes turned things upside down by hitting a Power Slam on his opponent. Soon after, he delivered Backlin Driver to pick up a momentum-gaining victory ahead of his match against Bryan Danielson this week.

Result: Dustin Rhodes defeated Gustavo

Grade: C

#3 Wardlow vs. Will Austin on AEW Dark: Elevation

Wardlow is out to face Will Austin in a singles match. The Pinnacle member gave an intimidating look as he overpowered the King of Flight. The latter tried to apply a waist lock on the six-foot monster but ended up taking a clothesline.

Wardlow continued his domination by delivering a Powerbomb to Austin as the crowd chanted 'one more time.' Instead, he caught his opponent with the Casualty of War to finish the match.

Result: Wardlow defeated Will Austin

Grade: D

#2 Santana and Ortiz vs. Jaka and Sean Maluta on AEW Dark: Elevation

Santana and Ortiz marched down towards the ring with the biggest pop of the night as their opponents, Jaka and Sean Maluta, await.

Santana took early control of the match as he shoulder tackled Jaka and put him in a corner with a chop on his chest. Proud and Powerful then displayed tremendous teamwork by delivering a combination of enziguri and lariat. Jaka and Santana exchanged a few chops on each other's chest. Jaka and Sean Maluta attempted to play the numbers game, but Santana took both men out.

Ortiz then delivered a flying drop-kick to send Sean Maluta down. As both men were fighting in the corner, Jaka hit a big boot from the in-ring apron to aid his partner.

Maluta took advantage and hit a Samoan drop on Ortiz. The heel duo then berated Ortiz in the corner. The latter hit the clothesline on Jaka, which allowed him to give Santana the hottest tag of the match. He single-handedly took out both opponents. Soon after, Ortiz assisted Santana to hit a cutter on Jaka. Ortiz then hit a lung blower. In the end, both men executed the Outline in Chalk on their rival to win the match.

Result: Santana and Ortiz defeated Jaka and Sean Maluta

Grade: B+

#1 Ryo Mizunami, Kilynn King and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and Diamante on AEW Dark: Elevation

The main event of this week's AEW Dark: Elevation featured a trios match. Ryo Mizunami and Diamante kicked things off by trying to overpower each other. The former IMPACT Wrestling star hit Ryo in the eye, followed by a chop. But the Japanese star's 'no-sell' stunned her as she delivered a massive chop to put her opponent down.

Mizunami hit continuous chops onto Diamante in the corner. The former then delivered a leg drop for a quick count. Emi Sakura carried the pace of the match as she grabbed Kilynn King's hair and tossed it on the other side of the ring. King came back strongly after sending Sakura onto the turnbuckle.

Red Velvet then entered the ring and displayed tremendous innovation of skill set as she hit a missile drop on Emi Sakura. The latter found an opening and delivered a massive backbreaker on Velvet. Sakura continued to target Velvet's back. Nyla Rose tagged in and then continued where her partner left things off.

The Native Beast sent Ryo Mizunami and Kilynn King off the apron, thus preventing Velvet from making the tag. The latter hit a dropkick to Rose into the corner, allowing Diamante to enter the ring. Velvet and Diamante reached on the top rope that saw the former deliver a Spanish Fly for a surprising one count.

Velvet and Diamante tagged Ryo and Rose simultaneously. The Japanese star delivered a Spear to Rose. Sakura and Diamante entered the ring as well, but Ryo caught them with a double Spear. Chaos erupted in the ring as Diamante and Sakura prevented Riyo from completing the three count.

Kilynn King then entered the ring to take out Sakura and Diamante. She then made a blind tag, trying to finish off the match. But Nyla Rosa delivered a Beast Bomb to win the bout.

Result: Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamante defeated Ryo Mizunami, Kilynn King, and Red Velvet

Grade: B+

Edited by Kaushik Das