AEW Dark Elevation Results - FTR beat WWE Hall of Famer's sons, Big name loses, Jon Moxley, and more - 3rd May 2021

This week's AEW Dark: Elevation was an absolutely star-studded affair as the show featured the likes of Jon Moxley, Miro, FTR, Matt Hardy, Thunder Rosa, and more take on several up-and-coming talents from around the world.

So without any further delay, let's jump right into the results of the 8th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Miro vs. Will Allday on AEW Dark: Elevation

Miro overpowered Will Allday during the early stages of the match. Allday was clearly written off from the get-go, but he did take the fight to the Bulgarian star with a series of strikes and a few dropkicks.

Miro, however, caught Allday in the corner and sent him flying across the ring with a simple yet effective overhead throw.

The former WWE Superstar punished Allday with stomps in the corner. He put his entire body in the Irish Whip, and Will was laid out after the turnbuckle impact.

Miro played up his heel persona and got a chorus of boos in response. He put all the titleholders on notice by screaming 'give me your champions' while continuing to inflict pain on Allday.

Will Allday used his quickness to escape a few moves before sending Miro outside.

He hit one Tope Suicida, but Miro caught him during the second attempt. Will still managed to send the Bulgarian star into the steel ring post.

Back in the ring, Miro rocked Allday with a thrust kick mid-air. Miro called for the finish and locked in Game Over, aka The Camel Clutch.

Result: Miro def. Will Allday on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

Miro is done playing games and is ready to become a champion in AEW.

Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami on AEW Dark: Elevation

Mizunami looked least scared by Abadon's intimidating presence, and that was a rare sight. This was an exciting match-up as it was tough to predict who would go over as both women were pretty protected in AEW apart from a handful of losses.

Ryo dropped Abadon with two hard shoulder blocks. Abadon sprang right back up, and Mizunami finally showed signs of fear as she rolled out of the ring.

Ryo Mizunami did her chop schtick in the corner, but she couldn't hit the final shot as Abadon bit her hand.

Abadon took control by yanking Mizunami down to the mat. She continuously smashed Ryo's face into the surface, and Paul Wight was 'shaking in his boots' on the commentary booth. The legendary giant admitted that Abadon petrified him.

Abadon got a two-count with a crossbody, but Ryo created some separation with chops and forearm shots. The Joshi veteran finished the sequence with a brutal short-arm clothesline.

Mizunami got another two-count with a guillotine leg drop. She kept the pressure going with a Rough Ryder-like move for a near fall.

Abadon connected with a few back elbows, but she got wiped out with a big clothesline. Mizunami gathered steam in the corner and rushed towards Abadon only to get hit with a lariat.

Both women recuperated and engaged in a back-and-forth exchange on the feet. Ryo came out on top with a belly-to-back suplex. She followed it with a spear before positioning Abadon for her top-rope guillotine leg drop.

Mizunami proceeded to the top, but Abadon got up at the right time. Ryo crashed into the mat, and Abadon saw an opening to exploit, which she did by hitting the Cemetry Driver on Mizunami pick up a massive win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Abadon def. Ryo Mizunami on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Ryo Mizunami has been a big name in the AEW women's division, and she was the favorite to win heading into the match.

