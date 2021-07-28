Welcome to the coverage of Episode 20 of AEW Dark: Elevation. Every Monday promises an action-packed couple of hours and this week was no different.

13 matches were advertised for this week's AEW Dark: Elevation. Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone were joined by 'Mr. Excitement' Eddie Kingston in commentary. A top high-flyer made his in-ring return to AEW, wrestling his first match since April.

Thunder Rosa made a winning start to her official AEW career with a win over the debuting Myka Madrid. The Hardy Family Office and Jurassic Express rivalry featured multiple matches throughout the show.

The main event saw a great match between PAC and Chuck Taylor in a rematch from AEW Dynamite in 2020.

Without delay, let's get right into it.

Jungle Boy (w/Jurassic Express) vs Marq Quen (w/HFO) on AEW Dark: Elevation

The first match of the night saw Jungle Boy take on Marq Quen. Two of AEW's young stars put on a very solid and competitive match to get the show off to a flying start.

There were several highlights in the match. Jungle Boy took out both members of the Private Party with suicide dives before Marq Quen attacked Luchasaurus with a beautiful top rope moonsault. Quen proceeded to hit Jungle Boy with a Pele Kick while the latter was perched on the top rope.

Marko Stunt distracted the referee as Private Party hit the Gin and Juice on Jungle Boy but he kicked out. Quen missed a Shooting Star Press as Jungle Boy applied the Snare Trap for the submission victory.

.@Marq_Quen misses the shooting star and #JungleBoy locks in the Snare Trap for the tap out victory.



Tune in to watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW: https://t.co/XPlV9juJR2 pic.twitter.com/OTkUxPuXT1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2021

Result: Jungle Boy def. Marc Quen

Grade: B+

Yuka Sakazaki vs Amber Nova on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both competitors scored quick two counts to start the match before Sakazaki took control with a dropkick. Nova countered a suplex into a neck breaker for another two count. She pelted Yuka with strikes in the corner and hit the Northern Lights suplex for a near fall.

Sakazaki mounted a comeback and hit Nova with a missile dropkick and a rolling elbow and got the pin following the Airplane Spin Slam.

Result: Yuka Sakazaki def Amber Nova

Grade: C

