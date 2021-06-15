AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Wrestler gets KOed, Match ends in 31 seconds, Babyface loses big main event (14th June 2021)

The latest AEW Dark: Elevation kicked off with a big message from Wardlow. The Pinnacle member promised that we're currently in Wardlow week, and he cut an intimidating backstage promo before we moved to the first match of the evening.

Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight gave viewers a lowdown of what to expect tonight.

Wardlow vs. Jason Hotch on AEW Dark: Elevation

A 'Wardlow sucks' chant got the match underway. But Wardlow didn't take long to execute a series of pick-ups and takedowns.

He adjusted his straps and sent Hotch crashing with a backdrop. Wardlow picked Hotch up with the front chancery and placed him on the top turnbuckle.

Wardlow landed flush with his knee, and Hotch was clearly knocked out. The referee called for the bell.

Result: Wardlow def. Jason Hotch via KO on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

Dustin Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. VSK & Travis Titan on AEW Dark: Elevation

Dustin shook Titan's hand before kicking off the match with a series of Irish whips. Rhodes executed an excellent arm-whip takedown before tagging Johnson into the bout.

VSK came into the match and pushed Dustin towards his corner. A brief distraction helped VSK knock Rhodes off his feet with a two-handed shot. Titan and VSK worked on Dustin in their corner.

Rhodes created some separation with a classic thrust punch. Johnson got the tag and hit two lariats, followed by a back elbow and a swinging neckbreaker.

He executed a kip-up while Rhodes wiped Titan out with his classic powerslam. Finally, Big Shotty Lee hit the Ushigoroshi on VSK for the three-count.

Result: Dustin Rhodes & Lee Johnson def. VSK & Travis Titan on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Angelico (w/ Jack Evans) vs. Mike Sydal (w/ Matt Sydal) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Stylistically, this AEW Dark match looked great on paper. As expected, both men started with an intricate exchange of holds and hammerlocks.

The action kept shifting between the mat and the feet as they jockeyed for position. Finally, Sydal escaped a wrist lock with a standing backflip. Angelico reacted by trapping Sydal's head in the leg scissors.

Angelico took the full five-count for the front chancery before engaging in another lock-up in the center of the ring. Sydal reversed with a standing switch, followed by a cartwheel and an arm drag.

Matt Hardy walked out towards the ring to support Angelico, who was in firm control of the contest. The TH2 member showed off his submission superiority with a surfboard-like move on Sydal.

Angelico flipped over to create a move that might very well be impossible to name! This man's innovation is truly on another level!

Sydal mounted his comeback with a couple of forearm strikes. He then jumped to the top but evaded an incoming strike. Mike hit a step-up enziguri, followed by some handiwork near the ropes.

Angelico left Sydal to dry on the top rope before locking in the Navarro Death Roll for the win.

Result: Angelico def Mike Sydal on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Matt Hardy entered the ring after the match to celebrate the win with his business client. However, Angelico attacked Mike near ringside, and his assault included another Navarro Death Roll. Matt Sydal rushed out to make the save.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham