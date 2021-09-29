AEW Dark Results: Released WWE star debuts, Dark Order tensions continue to rise, Lance Archer destroys Indian wrestler

Welcome to Tuesday's coverage of AEW Dark. The 110th episode of AEW's YouTube show featured 11 matches, with some big names in the mix.

A former WWE NXT star made her debut for the company. The likes of Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks and Lance Archer were in action as the latter destroyed an Indian star during his outing.

The Dark Order's tensions showed no signs of slowing down as the dissension within the group continued. 'Absolute' Ricky Starks wrestled in his first match in two months.

With 11 matches on the card, let us jump right in without any delay.

Santana Garrett is in AEW

Former NXT star Santana Garrett, who was recently released by WWE, opened the show in a backstage interview. Diamante interrupted her and challenged her to a match the following week as both women started brawling.

Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight on AEW Dark

Nikita Knight made her AEW in-ring debut. After some chain wrestling, Thunder Rosa went for the single leg Boston Crab but Knight fought out. The Unstoppable hit a couple of arm drags and a drop kick before backing Knight into the corner.

La Mera Mera continued to ground the debutant in the corner and delivered a shotgun dropkick. Rosa went for the cover but Knight kicked out. The former NWA women's champion hit a Russian leg sweep and locked in the Necktie for the win.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Nikita Knight

Grade: D

Carlie Bravo and JDX vs. Private Party on AEW Dark

Marq Quen and JDX started us off. Initially, JDX got the upper hand as both men tagged in their partners. JDX hit a kick to the side of Kasidy's head and Carlie Bravo got a two-count.

JDX had Kasidy in a fireman's carry but Quen stepped in to distract JDX and save his partner. Quen tagged in and the Private Party hit a number of tag team moves as both men traded tags to isolate their opponent. JDX hit a powerslam and made the hot tag to Bravo.

Bravo, fired up, made Kasidy the victim of his offensive flurry. Quen interfered as the HFO members hit the Gin and Juice for the win.

Result: Private Party def. Carlie Bravo and JDX

Grade: C-

Leila Grey vs. Kiera Hogan on AEW Dark

Leila Grey locked Kiera Hogan in a headscissor to start the match. Grey hit a shoulder tackle, but Hogan stopped Grey in her tracks with a dropkick. Grey maintained the pressure with a snap suplex for a two-count.

Both women traded forearm shots and the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts tag team champion hit a sliding dropkick in the corner. Kiera Hogan hit a roundhouse kick for the win.

Result: Kiera Hogan def. Leila Grey

Grade: D

