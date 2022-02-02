AEW Dark Results - Two Dark Order members get offers to switch factions, Massive upset in main event, Former WWE star forms new team (1st February 2022)

AEW offered a packed episode of Dark tonight as the card features 12 matches and some big names in action. Unlike most weeks, the company wasted no time going to the action as the show kicked off with an Anthony Ogogo promo.

The Olympic bronze medalist took shots at Cody Rhodes and spoke about his brief hiatus. Ogogo also targeted his opponent for the evening before the match finally got underway.

Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross on AEW Dark

Ogogo knocked Kross down with a shoulder block to begin the match. Marcus took him in the corner with a hurricanrana, but he missed the Cazadora as the British wrestler smashed him face-first into the turnbuckle.

Ogogo landed a running shot, followed by a diving European uppercut for a two-count. Kross got a quick two-count from a roll-up, but Anthony reacted with an Ogogo Slam out of nowhere.

Anthony Ogogo delivered a right-hand pop-up punch. Kross failed to beat the 10-count as his opponent picked up a rare count-out victory in AEW.

Result: Anthony Ogogo def. Marcus Kross on AEW Dark

Grade: B-

Penelope Ford vs. Angelica Risk on AEW Dark

Angelica Risk looked pumped for her second AEW match as Penelope Ford locked up with her. Risk landed a few successful shots until she was yanked down to the mat with a hair pull from Penelope.

Ford stomped away in the corner but missed a hip attack as her opponent rolled out of the way. Angelica came back with a leg lariat for a one-count.

Penelope recovered quickly and connected with a high boot before slowing the pace down with a chin lock. Risk broke free and hit three pump kicks, followed by multiple clotheslines. Ford reversed the hammer throw. However, she ran into a back elbow and ate a big missile dropkick off the second rope.

Ford evaded a corner attack and came right back with a big boot, followed by a back handspring elbow strike. Penelope trapped Angelica in the Muta lock for the submission win.

Result: Penelope Ford def. Angelica Risk on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Despite being on the losing end tonight, Angelica Risk got in a lot of offense and looked solid.

The Factory's QT Marshall (w/ Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) vs. Toa Liona on AEW Dark

A 'QT sucks' chant echoed around the arena as Marshall took his time to engage with Toa Liona. Both men finally got into the collar and elbow tie-up, and Liona unsurprisingly overpowered QT.

Toa popped the crowd with a massive Samoan Drop. He then looked for the finishing blow, but QT sneaked out of the ring. Marshall absorbed a headbutt as the action spilled over to the ringside area.

QT worked his way back into the match by sending Liona into the steel ring post. Marshall connected with a missile dropkick from the top rope back in the ring. He also dictated the flow of the match and punished Liona with a variety of punches and elbow strikes.

Liona began his comeback with a monstrous body block. He channeled his inner Hulk Hogan and no-sold a few punches before responding with a hell-stab strike. Toa then sent QT across the ring with an overhead throw.

QT avoided the splash in the corner but missed his version of the maneuver only to get laid out with a running tackle. Toward the end, he swiftly countered Liona's finisher with the Cutter and picked up the final pin in the AEW match.

Result: QT Marshall def. Toa Liona on AEW Dark

Grade: B

2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) vs. Ish & Kidd Bandit (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark

Kidd Bandit was fired up during the match's opening stages, but 2point0 showcased some classic tag team wrestling to take control.

Ish also got beat up as the heels made quick tags and even hit a double Russian leg sweep. Kidd Bandit tried to use his speed to get back in the match but was dropped down with a German Suplex. Parker and Lee hit their 'Two for the Show' finisher for the win.

Result: 2point0 def. Ish & Kidd Bandit on AEW Dark

Grade: C

