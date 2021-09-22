AEW Dark Results: Former WWE Superstars debut, Dark Order tensions continue to rise, Wardlow destroys opponent with 5 powerbombs

AEW Dark's 109th episode was loaded with 14 matches as the company continued its march towards Grand Slam week. The episode ran for over 90 minutes and every bit of it was packed with action.

With such a huge number of matches announced, many big names were part of the card. Eddie Kingston headlined the show while Lance Archer destroyed another opponent. Santana and Ortiz and FTR picked up big wins.

With 14 matches to look ahead to, let's see what happened on AEW Dark in detail.

Wardlow vs JDX on AEW Dark

Wardlow delivered a short promo before the match. JDX threw some arms and got in a superkick as he made a quick start but Wardlow kicked him in the midsection to stop his opponent's charge.

MJF's bodyguard hit a massive powerbomb before following it up with another one. Wardlow kneed JDX in the midsection before hitting three more powerbombs. Wardlow had JDX on the top rope and delivered the Casualty of War and the referee called for the bell.

Result: Wardlow def. JDX

Grade: C

Allie Katch vs Big Swole on AEW Dark

Big Swole made her debut in the AEW zone. Katch backed Swole into the corner and floored her opponent. The AEW debutant locked Swole in a chinlock but she fought out. Swole hit a rolling elbow out of nowhere on Katch for a quick win.

Result: Big Swole def. Allie Katch

Grade: D

Chaos Project vs Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dark

Santana and Serpentico got us underway with headlocks, arm drags and shoulder tackles. Santana hit an enziguiri and got a knife-edge chop before tagging in Ortiz. He backed Serpentico into the corner and Proud N Powerful hit a number of tag team moves.

Luther intervened only to get superkicked to the outside. Ortiz tried to hit a suicide dive but Luther threw Serpentico into the Inner Circle member to prevent the dive. Luther tagged in officially and kicked Ortiz in the corner. Luther hit a vicious knee to Ortiz's face and got a nearfall.

Santana ducked Serpentico's kicks and tagged in his partner, who took out both members of the Chaos Project. Santana hit the Three Amigos on Serpentico. Santana went for a frog splash but the masked star moved out of the way and hit a flatliner.

Luther tagged back in but ate a superkick from Serpentico. Ortiz tagged back in and got the win for the Inner Circle members.

Result: Santana and Ortiz def. Chaos Project

Grade: B-

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John