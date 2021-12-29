AEW Dark Results - Big star busted open in epic main event, Injury costs Bear Country a massive win, and more (28th December 2021)

Tony Khan and his team offered a ten-match card on this week's episode of AEW Dark, which was headlined by a massive no disqualification grudge match featuring two former partners.

As always, Dark featured a healthy mix of new and established talents, and it kicked off with Anna Jay representing the Dark Order in a singles match.

Dark Order's Anna Jay (w/ Tay Conti) vs. Reka Tehaka on AEW Dark

Reka Tehaka overpowered Anna Jay and enjoyed the early momentum in the match. Anna Jay showcased her striking superiority with well-placed punches and a back heel kick.

Anna connected with the dangerous Jay kick in the corner, but Tehaka fired back with a big headbutt. Jay reversed a Samoan drop into the Queen Slayer submission move, forcing Tehaka to tap out.

Result: Anna Jay def. Reka Tehaka on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Wardlow and Shawn Spears were involved in a backstage segment with Tony Schiavone. The growing disagreements between Shawn Spears and Wardlow were highlighted during the interview, and it's clear that the turn is coming.

The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Toa Liona (AEW Singles Debut) on AEW Dark

The Blade unleashed a big attack on the Samoan wrestler in the corner. Toa Liona tried to fight back but couldn't evade a chop.

Liona landed a monstrous back elbow that got Blade off his feet. The Bunny attempted to sweep Liona from the outside, but the distraction itself was enough for Blade to get back in the match.

Bunny and Liona crossed paths again as she slapped the wrestler and then pulled his hair near the apron. Bunny later crawled across the ring, which caught the referee's attention. Meanwhile, Blade loaded up his right hand with a brass knuckle and knocked Liona out cold for the three-count.

Result: The Blade def. Toa Liona (AEW Singles Debut) on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Wardlow vs. Casanova (AEW Singles Debut) on AEW Dark

Casanova's strikes did not affect Wardlow as the Pinnacle member began his powerbomb symphony.

Wardlow hit four powerbombs and dominantly placed his feet over Casanova's chest for the pinfall win.

Result: Wardlow def. Casanova on AEW Dark

Grade: D

Anthony Greene cut a backstage promo ahead of his match against Tony Nese.

Diamante vs. Shawna Reed on AEW Dark

Shawna Reed and Diamante exchanged standing switches and had a tremendous grappling contest to start the match.

Reed looked technically sound as she kept up with Diamante on the mat. Shawna got a two-count following a perfect neckbreaker.

Diamante got back with a round kick before sending Reed flying across the ring with an effortless toss. She landed a brutal running dropkick in the corner, which earned her the final pinfall.

Result: Diamante def. Shawna Reed on AEW Dark

Grade: C

