The latest episode of AEW Dark, which featured nine matches, kicked off with Excalibur and Taz, and they welcomed the fans who were watching the show all around the world. Veda Scott, who has been a regular at the commentary table in recent weeks, was absent for this week's episode of AEW Dark.

The show also featured the in-ring debut of a recently released WWE Superstar from NXT.

Shawn Spears came out to be the special guest commentator for the first match of the evening.

#1. Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian vs. Ray Rosas & RYZIN on AEW Dark

Kazarian took control of the match as he downed Ray Rosas, who tried to make a comeback, but SCU had the upper hand in the early goings.

Scorpio Sky came in and took Rosas out with a Russian Legsweep.

However, Rosas created some separation with a jawbreaker before pushing Sky towards his corner and tagging RYZIN in.

RYZIN got in some offence before Rosas was tagged in yet again. Kazarian got a piece of the action, and SCU hit a kick-German Suplex combo on Rosas.

Ray reversed the Irish Whip into the corner. Kazarian got his elbow up, but RYZIN tried to attack him from the apron. Kazarian sent him crashing down to the mat, but Rosas got in a strike and hit a missile dropkick from the top rope to shift the match's momentum.

RYZIN came in and rocked Kazarian with a big clothesline followed by the lateral press. Kazarian fought his way out of enemy territory with a few kicks and elbows. He leapt to his corner and made the hot tag to Scorpio Sky.

Sky was a one-man wrecking crew as he took Rosas out with a stomp to the back, followed by a cutter. SCU hit their finisher on Rosas for the three-count on AEW Dark.

Result: Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian def. Ray Rosas & RYZIN on AEW Dark

Match Grade: B+

A backstage segment aired in which Evil Uno was shown explaining John Silver (4) why Colt Cabana has what it takes to be a member of Dark Order. 4 and Cabana were set to team up with each other in the main event, and Silver wasn't convinced about the pairing.

#2. Alex Garcia vs. Penelope Ford on AEW Dark

Garcia and Ford began the match with a lockup.

Penelope kicked things off with an arm drag. She overpowered Garcia down to the mat before taunting her opponent.

Garcia took Penelope out of the ring with a dropkick. She followed her to the outside; however, it was all just a trap as Ford took Garcia back in the ring.

Penelope began wearing Garcia down. She attacked Garcia's windpipe by ramming her throat against the middle rope. Ford then stood on Garcia's neck as she continued to dictate the pace of the match.

Ford set Garcia up in the fireman's carry position before transitioning to a lung blower. Penelope ended the match with the Fisherman's Suplex for the three-count on AEW Dark.

Result: Penelope Ford def. Alex Garcia on AEW Dark

Match Grade: C+

#3. M'Badu & BSHP King vs. Best Friends on AEW Dark

Trent kicked off the match by locking it up with M'Badu in the middle of the ring.

The Nigerian star's power was too much for Trent to fathom as he kept falling short in the exchanges. Trent finally used some ariel offense to take M'Badu off his feet before tagging Chuck in.

King came into the match on the other side. Taylor took King down with a couple of arm drags. He tagged Trent into the match, and they executed a double team move before showing off their biceps. Chuck Taylor connected with a few stiff chops.

King shifted the scales in his team's favor with a big

Powerslam. M'Badu came in and connected with a big splash in the corner. King tagged in and went for the big splash from the top rope, but Chuck wasn't home.

King made the desperate tag to M'Badu while Trent came in at the other corner.

Trent was on song as he took M'Badu down with a Tornado DDT. The Best Friends ended the match with the Strong Zero (Inverted Piledriver/double foot stomp combo) on M'Badu on AEW Dark.

Result: Best Friends def. M'Badu & BSHP King on AEW Dark

Match Grade: B+

Brandon Cutler cut a backstage promo in which he sent a message to Peter Avalon. Cutler told Avalon to keep his schedule open as they were bound to have a rematch soon.