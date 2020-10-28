As always, Taz and Excalibur got the ball rolling on the latest episode of AEW Dark, which featured 15 matches. They were joined by former pro boxer Anthony Ogogo this week, and the first match of the evening was a tag team contest.

It was an absolute pleasure to work alongside the incomparable @ShutUpExcalibur and the human suplex machine @OfficialTAZ on #AEWDark. Two titans of pro wrestling commentary. Best of all it was great to witness the unbelievable action of @AEW first hand 👊🏽. pic.twitter.com/Q9t2fVSCCt — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) October 28, 2020

#1. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson of The Dark Order vs. Top Flight on AEW Dark

Darius and Dante Martin made their AEW debuts, and Darius kicked off the match against Grayson. The Dark Order predictably dominated the early phases of the match. Darius came into the match, and he suffered the same fate as his partner. Uno and Grayson pinned him down in their corner.

The AEW Dark opener was a decent contest that showcased the immense potential of Top Flight, who got some offense in at the end. The Dark Order won the match with the Fatality by Grayson.

Grade: B

Result: Evil Uno & Stu Grayson of The Dark Order def. Top Flight on AEW Dark

Advertisement

#2. Ricky Starks vs. VSK on AEW Dark

Up next in singles competition sees @isThatVsK making his AEW debut against @starkmanjones of #TeamTaz.

Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/bMfSMwNBqt pic.twitter.com/8fcBXPjK81 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2020

Starks started the match strong with a big chop. VSK was no pushover as he responded with a head scissors. Ricky Starks got control of the match, and he dominated the majority of the contest.

Starks looked great as always as he taunted his opponent throughout the match. VSK made a brief comeback at the end, and he got in a half/half and backbreaker. Starks replied with the Spear, followed by the kip-up and Roshambo for the three-count.

Grade: C

Result: Ricky Starks def. VSK on AEW Dark

The reason behind Allie's heel turn explained

DARK EXCLUSIVE

Family vs. Family.

Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/bMfSMwNBqt pic.twitter.com/9r6YNKF9U2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2020

Advertisement

Eddie Kingston and Allie were involved in a video package up next. Allie revealed that she left QT Marshall as he was a lovestruck dope, and she got bored of the alliance.

#3. Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal on AEW Dark

Lee Johnson and Matt Sydal had a technical exchange to kick off the match. Sydal assumed control of the proceedings.

Sydal kept shutting down Johnson's attempts to get back into the match with a host of innovative and eye-catching moves. Sydal hit an impressive standing corkscrew press. The match's momentum shifted in Johnson's favor after sending Sydal to the outside and executed two suicide dives. Sydal used his ingenuity yet again by slipping under the ring and appearing on the other side, effectively blindsiding his opponent. Johnson got a near fall back in the ring with a springboard missile dropkick. Sydal got back with the side slam and a near fall.

Sydal ended the match by first countering the Blue Thunder powerbomb before trapping Johnson in the Cobra Clutch.

Grade: B+

Result: Matt Sydal def. Lee Johnson on AEW Dark