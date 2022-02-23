×
AEW Dark Results - Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion debuts, 6-foot-12 inch star loses, Fuego Del Sol gets massive reaction (22nd February 2022)

The latest AEW Dark card was smaller than most weeks but still had several noteworthy moments.
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 23, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Feature

AEW revised its Dark format for a change this week and offered a short card that featured seven bouts and some known faces in action.

Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show as the Varsity Blonds made their entrance for the opening contest of the evening.

#AEWDark starts in FIFTEEN MINUTES ⏰Tonight's episode features #DarkOrder's @Pres10Vance, #ChaosProject's @KingSerpentico, @MattSydal, @FuegoDelSol and more!Tune in to our official YouTube channel to catch all the action:▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/dfq03lURdw

Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) vs. Marcus Kross & Guillermo Rosas on AEW Dark

It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! #AEWDark premieres right now and we are kicking things off with the #VarsityBlonds (@griffgarrison1/@FlyinBrianJr with @thejuliahart)!Tune in right here:▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/JCOHYnT07y

Brian Pillman Jr. and Marcus Kross kickstarted the in-ring proceedings with a strong lock-up. Pillman didn't take long to execute a takedown and tagged his partner in to continue the match.

Griff Garrison rocked Kross with a high boot before Guillermo Rosas came in to land a few punches. The Varsity Blonds worked in tandem to deliver a dropkick-spinebuster combo.

Rosas blocked an assisted splash in the corner and then targeted Griff's shoulder. Kross returned to the match and focused on Garrison's injured left shoulder. The big man then ate a few kicks and was laid out with a double Russian leg sweep.

Rosas and Kross looked impressive in their debut as a tag team as they made quick tags and kept Griff on the ground.

Kross got two near falls with sunset flip pins, but Garrison responded with a brutal lariat. Pillman urged the crowd to get behind Garrison, who finally made the hot tag.

Brian landed two forearm strikes before sending Kross down with a dropkick and scoring a two-count with a leg hook suplex. Garrison dropped Rosas on the apron outside the ring and took him out of the equation.

Kross couldn't fight the Blonds in the ring as he got hit with a forearm strike followed by a superkick. Griff ended the match with a modified facebuster.

Result: Varsity Blonds def. Marcus Kross & Guillermo Rosas on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Although @GriffGarrison1 and @TheMarkusKross are no strangers to each other, they stood on opposite corners and battled it out in tag team action at #AEWDark ending with the W for the #VarsityBlonds (Garrison/@FlyinBrianJr) against Kross/@PistolaYRosas!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/WI8ZgzKZ8g

Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun & Caleb Teninty vs. The Wingmen

#TheWingmen (@ryrynemnem @RealJDDrake @CezarBononi_ @PAvalon) in 8-man tag match up next on #AEWDark! Catch all the action right here:▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/VNtoUizdN2

Former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Rohit Raju made his AEW debut alongside a few other fresh faces.

The Wingmen ambushed their opponents and knocked them out of the ring. The babyfaces fought back and mocked The Wingmen by making their hand gesture.

Karam executed a sidewalk slam on JD Drake in the ring before being dumped outside. Referee Aubrey Edwards finally started the match as Drake and Raju were the legal men.

The Wingmen wore Rohit Raju down as each member got some offense in after frequent tags. Raju eventually tagged out to Sotheara Chhun, but The Wingmen members attacked their opponents on the apron.

Chhun was tossed over into the corner before Drake ran in for a Cannonball senton. Nemeth hit a rolling neck breaker, and Peter Avalon followed it with a splash to get the three-count for his team.

Result: The Wingmen def. Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun & Caleb Teninty on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Wingmen with a statement victory here on #AEWDark against the team of @HakimZane, @karamalame_, @ClassicChhun & @CtenintyP!Don’t miss another minute of Dark action!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/NfmTypjJbO

Chaos Project caught up with Tony Schiavone for a backstage interview segment. It was great to see Luther cut an unhinged promo, and he even complimented Tony for his tie.

Skye Blue vs. Ruthie Jay (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Women’s singles action here at #AEWDark and @skyebyee makes her entrance!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/ySHrHhm6Ws

Skye Blue took Ruthie Jay's back and went for a side headlock to begin the match. Jay showed off her agility, and Sky fired back with a handstand. Jay stomped Skye down in the corner and looked impressive in the early goings of the contest.

Skye Blue used a unique counter to regain control of the match before hitting a shotgun dropkick and a roundhouse from the apron. Blue followed it with a crossbody from the top rope.

The young star landed a thrust kick and a flatliner for the win.

Result: Skye Blue def. Ruthie Jay (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Grade: B-

A confident @skyebyee snatching the victory over the debuting @SUPERIORQWEEN here at #AEWDark!Don’t miss a minute of the action!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/y9X80h1BGp

Anthony Ogogo opened up about his past and how it inspired his theme song in a backstage segment next.

The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Lamar Diggs (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

#TheFactory’s @Mr_Freakbeast is in action right now on #AEWDark!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/kNo9hBnJwV

It was one of those rare matches where Nick Comoroto had an opponent that matched his size. Lamar Diggs gave a glimpse of his potential with some potent offense in the corner.

Comroto reversed a suplex into one of his own, and it took a look of effort from The Factory member. Big Nick was in fine form as he executed a body slam and an elbow drop for more damage.

Diggs finally began his comeback as he escaped another body slam, landed a few punches, and delivered a huge splash.

Diggs hit a nice dropkick but didn't see Nick Comoroto running in for a massive spear. Comoroto showed freakish strength to deliver an Alabama slam for the victory.

Result: The Factory's Nick Comoroto def. Lamar Diggs (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

An impressive win for #TheFactory ’s @Mr_Freakbeast over the debuting @LamarDiggs_Pro, showcasing his strength and power in this matchup at #AEWDark!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/IjaYnP3WE8

Dark Order's 10 (w/ -1) vs. Ben Bishop on AEW Dark

#DarkOrder’s @Pres10Vance enters the ring for his match, accompanied by Negative One!Catch all the #AEWDark action right here:▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/VUCM5Azp2n

Spurned on by the crowd, -1 took his shirt off and stood toe-to-toe with the mighty Ben Bishop. The referee stopped Bishop from punching the little kid in the face, and the match finally got underway.

Bishop, who stood at 6'12", looked massive as he surprisingly had the height advantage over his opponent. Bishop enjoyed the early momentum as he challenged 10 to bring the fight to him.

Preston Vance reacted with a massive spinebuster out of nowhere. He locked in the Full Nelson while Bishop was on his knees and got the win.

Result: 10 def. Ben Bishop on AEW Dark

Grade: B

-1 also applied the Full Nelson on Ben Bishop with 10's assistance after the match as the crowd popped for the post-match spot.

The obvious height advantage of @bigtroubleBB over #DarkOrder’s @pres10vance was not factor in their match at #AEWDark, as 10 was able to lock in his signature full-nelson to secure the victory! Tune in here for all the action!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9On https://t.co/rvY3pdgDTB

Fuego Del Sol vs. David Ali on AEW Dark

🔥 @FuegoDelSol makes his way to the ring for the co-main event of #AEWDark! ▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/EBTLwmDhmO

Fuego Del Sol got one of the loudest pops of the evening as he soaked in the cheers on his way to the ring. Fuego was smooth with his movements as he gained wrist control and took Ali down to the mat.

Del Sol executed a beautiful double underhook butterfly suplex, followed by a standing shooting star press for a two-count. Ali countered the Tornado DDT into the fireman's carry neckbreaker.

David missed his running splash as Del Sol got his elbow up, but he delivered a butterfly suplex of his own, followed by a dropkick in the corner and a jackhammer-like move.

Del Sol got to a vertical base and blocked a few punches to begin his comeback in the match. Fuego came off the middle rope for a moonsault, and he called for a tornado DDT. Del Sol then wiped out his opponent near the ringside area with an Asai moonsault.

Del Sol climbed to the top rope and finally hit the Tornado DDT. He wasn't done, though, as Alabama's #1 Luchador landed a double-foot stomp on the back of Ali's head for the win.

Result: Fuego Del Sol def. David Ali on AEW Dark

Grade: A

And @FuegoDelSol lands the DDT and finishes with the stomp the spine to capture the victory over @theDavidAli in this great match here on #AEWDark!Main event up next with Matt Sydal vs. #ChaosProject’s Serpentico!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/aEt2pC4Fv0

AEW Dark Main Event: Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico

Main event time at #AEWDark and it's #ChaosProject's @KingSerpentico up against @MattSydal!Head over to our YouTube channel to catch the action!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/Sdr3LyZvY6

Serpentico started the final match of the night with a chop on Matt Sydal. The former WWE star looked unaffected as he went on a barrage of leg kicks.

Sydal's matwork was on point as he didn't allow Serpentico any room to get back up. A momentary distraction from Luther opened the door for Serpentico to land the elbow strike.

Serpentico experienced a few minutes of dominance as he executed a hurricanrana and sent Sydal outside. He diverted the referee's attention while Luther dropped Matt face-first on the barricade.

Sydal reversed Serpentico's running strike into a back-body drop on the floor. He rolled a rattled Serpentico back into the ring, but the masked star delivered a double sledgehammer shot.

Matt Sydal put together a series of kicks, drew energy from the crowd, and executed a Meteora from the top for a near fall. Luther tried to get involved in the match again as Serpentico hit a thrust kick-DDT combination for a two-count.

Luther ordered his partner to go to the top turnbuckle for a Senton Atomico, but he missed, and Sydal immediately went for the crucifix pin. Sydal landed a roundhouse kick before transitioning to his Lightning Spiral finisher for the win.

The Lightning Spiral by @MattSydal on @KingSerpentico gives him the well-earned victory tonight in this excellent main event at #AEWDark!If you missed any of the action, catch up on it all right here!▶️ youtu.be/JRxm9sm9OnA https://t.co/U75xZ8ds2H

Result: Matt Sydal def. Serpentico on AEW Dark

Grade: A

Sydal celebrated his latest victory by ending another action-packed episode of Dark, which you can check out in its entirety above.

