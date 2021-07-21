AEW Dark Results - Heels get massive babyface reaction, Feud gets personal, Dustin Rhodes in a big main event, and more (20th July 2021)

Dustin Rhodes kicked off the latest AEW Dark episode with a backstage promo, in which he sent a message to Aaron Solow ahead of their main event match.

Excalibur and Taz welcomed fans and viewers to the show, which boasted a short but high-profile match card. Hardy Family Office's Blade kicked off the in-ring proceedings of the evening.

The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Ryan Mantell on AEW Dark

The Blade and The Bunny got a solid pop from a packed crowd as they made their entrance. Mantell had a 0-2 record and was hoping to get his first AEW victory in front of his hometown fans in Austin, Texas.

The Blade pressed the attack early on with significant rights and lefts in the corner. He sent Mantell to the other end with a hammer throw followed by a running clothesline.

The H.F.O. member stomped away in the corner before distracting the referee, which gave Bunny time to execute a painful backscratch on Mantell. Blade finished the match with a destructive Dr. Bomb (Gutwrench powerbomb).

Result: The Blade def. Ryan Mantell on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

Thunder Rosa vs. KiLynn King on AEW Dark

KiLynn King got a decent reaction which was a testament to her steady progress in AEW. Thunder Rosa, however, tore the roof down during her entrance as she got one of the loudest pops of the night.

King started with a standing switch but got taken down with two arm drags. KiLynn didn't let the crowd unsettle her as she executed a couple of arm drags of her own.

Rosa fired back with a low-angle dropkick against the ropes. King reacted with a quick roll-up, but Rosa stayed in the match. King rolled through for an arm drag, but Rosa reversed into an attempted Peruvian Necktie.

King escaped and ate a jawbreaker. The reversals were frantic as Rosa executed a facebuster to the knee, followed by a running knee strike in the corner.

The former NWA Women's Champion closed the distance and landed a massive dropkick in the corner. She got a two-count with a Butterfly Suplex.

King folded Rosa in half with a German release suplex, but she missed the backdrop. Rosa got back with a backstabber, followed by the Peruvian Necktie (Peruvian Calavera choke) for the win.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. KiLynn King on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

