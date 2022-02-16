AEW Dark Results - Referee pops crowd in epic spot, Indian star destroys debutant, Anthony Bowens' big main event win (15th February 2022)

AEW returned with another episode of Dark that featured 11 matches and several top stars in action. We went straight to the opening contest following Exaclibur's customary message to the fans.

Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/ 10) vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash on AEW Dark

John Silver enjoyed early momentum in the match and utilized his speed to deliver a series of high-impact moves.

The heels worked in tandem, and Khash took control with a hair-pull on Reynolds. Daivari followed through with a frog splash for a two-count. Khash brought out the abdominal stretch and got his partner's assistance from the ringside area. Interestingly enough, referee Paul Turner kicked Daivari's hand away to end the illegal move. The spot got a loud pop from the fans, and so did the referee for his quick thinking.

As the match continued, Alex Reynolds finally made the hot tag to Silver after creating some space. Johnny Hungy executed a back-body drop and got a two-count with a powerbomb.

Khash and Daivari got in a few kicks before Invictus earned a near fall with a shoulder back-to-belly piledriver. Reynolds rushed in to break the count and lifted Daivari for an uppercut from Silver.

The Dark Order members then executed an epic combination of moves to end the match. The sequence started with a high commonguri, followed by an elbow strike, step-up enziguri, stunner, suplex, and the final roll-up pinfall!

Result: Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash

Grade: B+

Pat Brink vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) on AEW Dark

While Pat Brink had his moments, The Factory members eventually got involved in the match and provided the upper hand to their leader QT Marshall.

QT dominated the bout with some classic offense, including a dropkick and a top-rope rolling elbow strike. Brink managed to take Marshall down with a shoulder block and almost pulled off an upset with a beautiful powerslam.

Marshall missed multiple shots but reversed the suplex and hit a step-up enziguri and a superkick. Pat Brink blocked the Diamond Cutter and planted him into the mat for a near fall.

QT, however, countered a powerslam with the Diamond Cutter to score a three-count.

Result: QT Marshall def. Pat Brink on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) vs. Cameron Stewart on AEW Dark

"Platinum" Max dissed his opponent for the evening on his way to the ring, followed by Bowens hyping up the crowd before the match.

Caster took Cameron Stewart down with a back suplex, and he kept up the pressure with elbows and multiple strikes. Stewart's attempts at a comeback were thwarted by an elevated clothesline.

Max showed incredible strength to catch Cameron in mid-air, but Stewart responded with a DDT. Cameron missed a corner strike and got laid out with a fisherman's buster. Caster went up to the top and delivered a massive 'Mic Drop' finisher for the win.

Result: Max Caster def. Cameron Stewart on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Max Caster looked good in preparation for his match against Wardlow, which will happen on the next Dynamite episode.

Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo on AEW Dark

Tony Nese wasted no time executing a takedown and asserting his superiority on the ground.

Bravo fought back with several punches, but Tony Nese smartly used the referee to buy some time. "The Premiere Athlete" delivered a lovely moonsault off the ropes for a two-count. He got a round of applause for the move.

Nese placed Bravo in the corner and shoved his boot into his opponent's face. Tony followed it up with a Torture Rack, but Carlie reacted with a backdrop. Bravo put together a series of strikes before getting caught with a knee shot.

Nese finished the match with a pump handle belly-to-belly piledriver.

Result: Tony Nese def. Carlie Bravo on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Fuego Del Sol cut a backstage promo ahead of his match against Anthony Bowens.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry