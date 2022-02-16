×
AEW Dark Results - Referee pops crowd in epic spot, Indian star destroys debutant, Anthony Bowens' big main event win (15th February 2022)

As usual, the latest AEW Dark was packed with several explosive moments.
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 07:45 PM IST
Feature

AEW returned with another episode of Dark that featured 11 matches and several top stars in action. We went straight to the opening contest following Exaclibur's customary message to the fans.

Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/ 10) vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash on AEW Dark

Kicking off this brand new episode of #AEWDark is #DarkOrder's @silvernumber1 & @YTAlexReynolds taking on Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash!▶️ youtu.be/405N0mBenVc https://t.co/zthNFtgbWP

John Silver enjoyed early momentum in the match and utilized his speed to deliver a series of high-impact moves.

The heels worked in tandem, and Khash took control with a hair-pull on Reynolds. Daivari followed through with a frog splash for a two-count. Khash brought out the abdominal stretch and got his partner's assistance from the ringside area. Interestingly enough, referee Paul Turner kicked Daivari's hand away to end the illegal move. The spot got a loud pop from the fans, and so did the referee for his quick thinking.

As the match continued, Alex Reynolds finally made the hot tag to Silver after creating some space. Johnny Hungy executed a back-body drop and got a two-count with a powerbomb.

Khash and Daivari got in a few kicks before Invictus earned a near fall with a shoulder back-to-belly piledriver. Reynolds rushed in to break the count and lifted Daivari for an uppercut from Silver.

The Dark Order members then executed an epic combination of moves to end the match. The sequence started with a high commonguri, followed by an elbow strike, step-up enziguri, stunner, suplex, and the final roll-up pinfall!

Result: Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash

Grade: B+

#DarkOrder were certainly tested in this opening bout on #AEWDark, against their tough opponents @AriyaDaivari & @InvictusKhash, but @silvernumber1 & @YTAlexReynolds' solid strategy and combo work gave them the win at the end!▶️ youtu.be/405N0mBenVc https://t.co/FoEPGSCiHz

Pat Brink vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) on AEW Dark

#TheFactory's @QTMarshall in action next on #AEWDark!Head over to our official YouTube channel to catch the action:▶️ youtu.be/405N0mBenVc https://t.co/ZgjGqW7200

While Pat Brink had his moments, The Factory members eventually got involved in the match and provided the upper hand to their leader QT Marshall.

QT dominated the bout with some classic offense, including a dropkick and a top-rope rolling elbow strike. Brink managed to take Marshall down with a shoulder block and almost pulled off an upset with a beautiful powerslam.

Marshall missed multiple shots but reversed the suplex and hit a step-up enziguri and a superkick. Pat Brink blocked the Diamond Cutter and planted him into the mat for a near fall.

QT, however, countered a powerslam with the Diamond Cutter to score a three-count.

Result: QT Marshall def. Pat Brink on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

A great match between two veterans of the sport, @QTMarshall and @Patrick100Brink here at #AEWDark, but QT's smart reversal of Brink's offense into the Diamond Cutter gave him the edge to take the win!Check out all the action here!▶️ youtu.be/405N0mBenVc https://t.co/oWYC9IushG

Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) vs. Cameron Stewart on AEW Dark

🗣️ Yo! Listen! 🗣️It's #TheAcclaimed's @PlatinumMax up against @thecamstewart on #AEWDark!▶️ youtu.be/405N0mBenVc https://t.co/BpG10ngift

"Platinum" Max dissed his opponent for the evening on his way to the ring, followed by Bowens hyping up the crowd before the match.

Caster took Cameron Stewart down with a back suplex, and he kept up the pressure with elbows and multiple strikes. Stewart's attempts at a comeback were thwarted by an elevated clothesline.

Max showed incredible strength to catch Cameron in mid-air, but Stewart responded with a DDT. Cameron missed a corner strike and got laid out with a fisherman's buster. Caster went up to the top and delivered a massive 'Mic Drop' finisher for the win.

Result: Max Caster def. Cameron Stewart on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 for the win!#TheAcclaimed's @PlatinumMaxpicks up a singles victory at #AEWDark over @thecamstewart.Caster has a big challenge ahead tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite when he faces @RealWardlow for the Face of the Revolution Qualifier!▶️ youtu.be/405N0mBenVc https://t.co/pdgIc3u0p1

Max Caster looked good in preparation for his match against Wardlow, which will happen on the next Dynamite episode.

Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo on AEW Dark

The #PremierAthlete @TonyNese in action next on #AEWDark!Catch all the action here!▶️ youtu.be/405N0mBenVc https://t.co/El7DqaqVc4

Tony Nese wasted no time executing a takedown and asserting his superiority on the ground.

Bravo fought back with several punches, but Tony Nese smartly used the referee to buy some time. "The Premiere Athlete" delivered a lovely moonsault off the ropes for a two-count. He got a round of applause for the move.

Nese placed Bravo in the corner and shoved his boot into his opponent's face. Tony followed it up with a Torture Rack, but Carlie reacted with a backdrop. Bravo put together a series of strikes before getting caught with a knee shot.

Nese finished the match with a pump handle belly-to-belly piledriver.

Result: Tony Nese def. Carlie Bravo on AEW Dark

Grade: B

A great match between @TonyNese and the charismatic @carliebravo here at #AEWDark! The #PremierAthlete scores the win with his impressive athleticism and ring presence!Head over to our YouTube channel to catch all the action!▶️ youtu.be/405N0mBenVc https://t.co/hz6HJIKQUP

Fuego Del Sol cut a backstage promo ahead of his match against Anthony Bowens.

Edited by Kartik Arry
