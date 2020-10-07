AEW Dark Results - Star says he will force Jon Moxley to quit, Brandi Rhodes attacked, Squash matches, and more - 6th October 2020

This week's edition of AEW Dark featured eleven matches, and the show kicked off with Taz, Ricky Starks, and Excalibur on commentary.

#1. Brandi Rhodes vs. Kenzie Paige on AEW Dark

The first match of the evening kicked off with the usual tie-up. Brandi assumed control of the bout with a kick to the face, but Paige fired back with a knee. She mounted Brandi and connected with strikes from the top.

Paige hit Brandi with a back elbow followed by a snap mare. Rhodes fought back with a series of lariats followed by a Bulldog before finishing the match with a Stunner followed by the Shot of Brandi.

Result: Brandi Rhodes def. Kenzie Paige on AEW Dark

Grade: C

The post-match angle saw Anna Jay hit the ring to attack Brandi Rhodes. Red Velvet came out to make the save.

#2. Jurassic Express vs. Ray Rosas & Eric Watts on AEW Dark

Jungle Boy and Ray Rosas began the match. The Jurassic Express had a strong start to the contest as they cornered Rosas and hit many moves on him, which included the assisted senton that got a two-fall.

Rosas tipped the scales in his team's favor with a backbreaker on Jungle Boy before tagging in Eric Watts, who came in an executed a big slam on Jungle Boy.

Watts stomped down on Jungle Boy, followed by an overhead slam. Luchasaurus got the tag, and he stood face-to-face with Watts. They exchange slaps, kicks, and head butts. Jungle Boy took Watts out with the Hurricanerana while Rosas, the legal man, stayed in the ring with Luchasaurus.

The finish of the match saw Jurassic Express hit the Cutter Combo to pick up the win.

Result: Jurassic Express def. Ray Rosas & Eric Watts on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

30 YEARS IN THE MAKING!

A vignette aired of Chris Jericho talking about his 30-year relationship with Luther. As you may know, Jericho and Hager will face Chaos Project on the special episode of Dynamite celebrating Le Champion's 30th Anniversary in the business.

#3. Anthony Bowens & Lee Johnson vs. Chaos Project on AEW Dark

Serpentico and Johnson kicked off the match as Johnson had Serpentico in a headlock. Luther came in for a double team move with Bowens being sent to the outside. The heels were on top until Bowens got tagged in.

He hit a dropkick for a one-fall. Serpentico delivered the double suplex on Johnson and Bowens. He followed it up with a superkick on Johnson before tagging in Luther.

Johnson connected with rights on Luther, who answered with the body slam. Chaos Project worked on Johnson until the latter made the hot tag to Bowens.

Bowens enjoyed a few seconds of momentum before taking out with a sliced bread courtesy of Serpentico. Chaos Project delivered their finisher for the win.

Result: Chaos Project def. Lee Johnson & Anthony Bowens on AEW Dark

Grade: B-

#4. Will Hobbs vs. Ryzin on AEW Dark

This match was a predictable one-sided squash with Will Hobbs putting on another dominant display. Hobbs executed most of his power moves before finishing the match with a big Spinebuster.

Result: Will Hobbs def. Ryzin on AEW Dark.

Grade: C

An Eddie Kingston promo aired in which he talked about Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss acting like clowns, which was why they were not contention for the tag team titles.