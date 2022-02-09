×
AEW Dark Results - Two big stars get new theme songs, Officials break up a massive brawl, Mercedes Martinez destroys opponent (8th February 2022)

The latest AEW Dark episode had many explosive moments.
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 09, 2022 07:25 PM IST
AEW returned for another Dark episode that featured nine matches and some of the most promising talents in action. Excalibur welcomed fans to the show, and we went right to the in-ring festivities of the evening.

Don't go anywhere - #AEWDark starts right now! Head on over to our official YouTube channel to catch all the action!▶️ YouTube.com/AEW https://t.co/xyORMixMwV

Julia Hart (w/ Varsity Blonds) vs. Kelsey Heather on AEW Dark

Kicking off #AEWDark we have #VarsityBlonds @thejuliahart!Tune in right now! ▶️ youtu.be/yxB2uW8BtB8 https://t.co/fj55Htn9FJ

Julia Hart came out with an eye patch as her opponent, Kelsey Heather, stood on the opposite end of the ring. Hart got the crowd behind her before locking up with Heather.

Julia worked on Kelsey's arms but got caught in a side headlock. Hart hit the ropes and was laid out with an arm drag. She fought back with an up-kick and a drop toehold into the ropes.

Hart tried to choke Kelsey out using the ropes, but she ate a slap across the face. Julia upped the ante with a shoulder thrust in the corner and a series of big shots.

The Varsity Blonds' ally knocked Heather out with a flapjack and a backflip moonsault. She followed suit with a handspring lariat, an uppercut, and a splitting Bulldog. Hart finished the match by forcing Heather to tap out to the leg scissors choke.

Result: Julia Hart def. Kelsey Heather on AEW Dark

Grade: B

A great matchup here at #AEWDark between competitors with high level cheerleading backgrounds. However no one can ignore the viciousness that has appeared in @thejuliahart recently, which appeared tonight, to submit her opponent @KelseyHHeather!▶️ youtu.be/yxB2uW8BtB8 https://t.co/PkEgM09Z0Z

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus De La Vega on AEW Dark

#TeamTaz’s #PowerhouseHobbs @TrueWillieHobbs is in action next on #AEWDark! Catch all the action right here! ▶️ youtu.be/yxB2uW8BtB8 https://t.co/gB5OuLM4L2

Powerhouse Hobbs entered using his new theme song, and he looked as menacing as ever. He didn't even let Gus De La Vega pander to the crowd as Hobbs knocked him down with a clothesline.

Powerhouse squashed his helpless opponent against the turnbuckle before connecting with a few uppercuts. Hobbs then tossed De La Vega across the ring and placed him on the third buckle for overhand sledgehammer shots to the body.

De La Vega was sent crashing outside, and he didn't get a breather as the Team Taz member followed him for a clothesline. Hobbs also hit a massive spinebuster and picked up the win with the torture rack submission.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Gus De La Vega on AEW Dark

Grade: C

.@TrueWillieHobbs wasted no time in laying out his opponent #GusDeLaVega & in a matter of minutes had him twisted up in the Torture Rack on #AEWDark! But the rivalry w/ @lucha_angel1 is far from over, as Dante Martin came in for the attack afterwards!▶️ youtu.be/yxB2uW8BtB8 https://t.co/YkcZIgTszx

As revealed by Tony Schiavone, Powerhouse Hobbs broke into the top five rankings with his win. After the match, he sent a message to Dante Martin by punishing De La Vega with another torture rack. Martin rushed in to make the save, and a brawl broke out between the two stars.

Dante rocked Hobbs with a leap over the ropes before AEW referees and officials eventually broke up the fight. Hobbs vs. Martin is turning out to be a fantastic angle!

Colten & Austin Gunn vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark

We’re not supposed to refer to them anything other than the #GunnClub@RealBillyGunn | @coltengunn | @theaustingunnCatch them in action on #AEWDark right now! ▶️ youtu.be/yxB2uW8BtB8 https://t.co/VKaQwLsB6f

The Gunn Club played up their heel persona by attempting to draw heat from the crowd on their way to the ring.

Austin and Colten unleashed a blindsided attack on their opponents as a loud 'A** Boys' chant predictably kicked off in the arena. Austin vented his frustrations by punching down Liam Gray in the corner.

Billy Gunn's sons made quick tags, targeted Gray's back area, and sent him face-first into the turnbuckle. Gray created some space by evading a splash.

Alanis got his team back into the match by taking on the Gunn brothers with combination strikes. Colten and Austin, however, hit the assisted rolling neckbreaker move to pick up a win.

Result: Colten & Austin Gunn def. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark

Grade: B

The #GunnClub looking sharp in this match vs. @heyliamgray/@AdrianAlanis76, and rack up another win on #AEWDark, as they ramp up for their first shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Championship this Friday on #AEWRampage! Don’t miss a minute of the action! ▶️ youtu.be/yxB2uW8BtB8 https://t.co/dX3R05vmfp

Austin and Colten will challenge The Jurrasic Express for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the next episode of Rampage.

Edited by Kartik Arry
