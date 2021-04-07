AEW Dark Results: WWE Hall of Famer's relative debuts, match ends in 48 seconds, real-life sisters team up - 6th April 2021

This week's AEW Dark featured 12 matches, and as always, Excalibur and Taz welcomed fans to the show.

Justin Roberts introduced the competitors for the evening's first match, a six-man tag team contest.

That feeling when #AEWDark kicks off every Tuesday at 7pm!

Watch Now - https://t.co/7gG7LKRC0p



Subscribe + turn on notifications so you never miss an update - https://t.co/j626meLPrs pic.twitter.com/Y1rwskMpl2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021

Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order vs. Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins on AEW Dark

Things have gotten PHYSICAL in this 6-man between #DarkOrder vs. the trio of Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott & Chandler Hopkins. 👊 #AEWDark



Watch Now - https://t.co/7gG7LKRC0p pic.twitter.com/OrwKWTdv01 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021

The Dark Order decked all three of their opponents to begin the match. Chandler Hopkins found himself in the wrong spot as Reynolds delivered a few dropkicks and kept the action in the Dark Order's corner.

Uno, Grayson, and Reynolds worked in tandem to deliver a three-man sequence on Hopkins. Chandler finally managed to tag Sage Scott, who came in and returned a few kicks.

Grason hit a urunage and tagged Evil Uno. The veteran Dark Order member hit a big boot and a flatliner on Chandler Hopkins. Grayson came in from the outside with an elbow drop.

Reynolds, however, finished the AEW Dark match with a small package driver on Hopkins.

Advertisement

Result: Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order def. Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake were involved in a backstage segment.

Team Taz (w/ Hook) vs. Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund on AEW Dark

Brian Cage started the AEW Dark match and sent Justin Law down with a shoulder tackle. Cage dropped Law face-first into the mat, leading to a tag being made on the other end.

Aldridge was now the legal man, and Cage hit two shoulder blocks, followed by a Tiaras. Cage executed a snap suplex with a quick running leg drop. Powerhouse Hobbs got the tag, and Ricky Starks didn't seem too happy.

Hobbs hit a big spinebuster on Aldridge and went on to tag Cage. However, Ricky Starks sneaked in and tagged himself into the match. Aldridge used the time to get Hayden Backlund into the contest. Hayden Backlund is a distant relative of WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund.

Advertisement

Starks sent Backlund outside and regained control of the match for a few seconds. Hayden climbed to the top, but Starks caught him in mid-air.

Starks hit the Rosahmabo, but he almost dropped Backlund on his head. The bump looked scary, and it even made Brian Cage flinch for a second. Starks then tagged Cage, and the FTW Champion executed the Drill Claw for the win.

Starks and Cage shook hands, and Taz sounded quite happy on commentary. Is there really a rift between the members of Team Taz?

Result: Team Taz def. Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund on AEW Dark

Grade: C

1 / 5 NEXT