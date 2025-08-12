  • home icon
  • AEW
AEW to Deal a Big Blow to WWE by Having Former Universal Champion Debut at All Out 2025? Looking at the Chances

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 12, 2025 11:00 GMT
AEW All Out event (Image via AEW.com)
AEW All Out (Image via allelitewrestling.com)

AEW and WWE have been going head-to-head for years now, similar to the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s. Triple H's new creative regime in WWE has been planning major shows on the same dates as All Elite Wrestling to counter their programming.

Amid reports of them doing the same again for All Out, the time might have come for Tony Khan to deal a blow to them. According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning to host a premium live event in Indianapolis on the same date as AEW All Out.

All Out is set to take place on September 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Moreover, the report also added that WWE delayed the blockbuster match between John Cena and the recently returned Brock Lesnar for the unannounced PLE as part of their strategy to counter AEW All Out. Despite the reported plans having huge potential to pull the ratings, All Elite Wrestling can still counter WWE with a huge masterstroke. This could see them sign former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, and have him make his shocking debut at All Out.

The Monster Among Men was released by WWE earlier this year and became a free agent recently following the end of his 90-day non-compete clause. Should Tony Khan choose to pursue Strowman, it would be the perfect moment to challenge WWE's plans and make All Out highly memorable.

WWE used a similar strategy to go head-to-head with AEW's premier event

AEW recently presented its biggest event of the year, All In: Texas 2025, on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. WWE planned a series of top-tier events for that same weekend.

This saw the Stamford-based promotion present NXT Great American Bash, WWE Evolution 2025, and Saturday Night's Main Event. All the events featured marquee names such as Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and more.

Despite this, All Elite Wrestling produced a stellar show, which generated impressive numbers for them. With the company once again in that same predicament, it remains to be seen what they will have up their sleeve to beat WWE's counterprogramming plans.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
bell-icon Manage notifications