WWE has done it again, reportedly makes a major move to deal a blow to AEW

AEW will be heading outside of the US to host one of its upcoming pay-per-views. Now, news has broken that WWE once again seemingly has plans to counterprogram the Jacksonville-based promotion's event.It was reported this past May that All Elite Wrestling will be rolling into Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for this year's edition of the company's annual PPV, All Out. The same venue had previously hosted AEW's inter-promotional show with NJPW, Forbidden Door, back in 2023.As has been the case for some time now, the Tony Khan-led promotion's upcoming event in Canada is once again set to face WWE counterprogramming. A report from Post Wrestling claims that, according to sources within the Stamford-based company, the sports entertainment juggernaut is gearing up to hold a PLE (as of yet unannounced) on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the same day as All Out 2025.Just this past month, AEW had staged its biggest show of the year, All In: Texas, at Globe Life Field. WWE had loaded up the pay-per-view weekend with a number of events of its own, including Saturday Night's Main Event XL, NXT's The Great American Bash, and Evolution 2025. Debates surrounding the Triple H-led company pitting its programming against All Elite Wrestling continue to rage on.Announcements for this week's AEW DynamiteAll Elite Wrestling will set up shop in the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Only two matches have been announced for the show so far. The first of these is a singles bout between Adam Copeland and Stokely, the manager of former tag champs FTR, whom The Rated-R Superstar intends to punish, as he has been unable to get his hands on The Top Guys for betraying him this past April.The other singles match scheduled for Dynamite is a one-on-one bout between &quot;The Jet&quot; Kevin Knight and the original Death Rider, Cincinnati's own Jon Moxley.Match graphic for Mox vs Knight [Image Credits: X profile of All Elite Wrestling]The episode will also feature a face-to-face conversation between MJF and the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion, Hangman Adam Page, after their show-ending brawl last Wednesday.