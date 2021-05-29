AEW Double or Nothing 2021: 5 Things that should happen at the PPV

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 takes place this Sunday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will have a capacity crowd on hand, marking the first time this has happened for an AEW pay-per-view since February 2020.

As great as it will be to have fans in attendance at AEW Double or Nothing, that is far from the only talking point heading into the show. Every major championship in the company will be defended on the card. In addition, legends will be celebrated and some serious grudges settled.

Having passed the second anniversary of its debut show earlier this week, Tony Khan's promotion is currently firing on all cylinders.

The company recently announced a brand new television deal and will add a second weekly prime time television show, AEW Rampage, in August. On top of this, AEW will also produce four annual special events for its US broadcast partner TNT.

With so much upcoming expansion, these are exciting times for AEW fans. The next step in the company's evolution comes this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. With the eyes of the wrestling world watching, here are five things that should happen at the pay-per-view.

#5 Dr. Britt Baker should receive her crowning moment at AEW Double or Nothing

At last year's AEW Double or Nothing event, Hikaru Shida began a record-breaking title reign when she defeated Nyla Rose.

Shida has held the AEW Women's World Championship ever since, racking up more than a year with the gold. However, while Shida has been the woman to beat in AEW over the last 12 months, Dr. Britt Baker has been the company's fastest-rising female star.

The charismatic Baker really found her groove as a heel in 2020 and enters her championship match with Shida at AEW Double or Nothing on the back of a six-match winning streak in singles competition.

Baker is also a hit with the AEW audience, as her appearance on Friday's edition of Dynamite proved. One of the loudest reactions of the whole show came as the crowd chanted Baker's DMD title along with her at the end of an interview. The time has come for Baker to become one of the faces of the promotion.

Only three women have ever held the AEW Women's Championship. At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Dr. Britt Baker (D.M.D) should be the fourth.

