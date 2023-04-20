AEW Double or Nothing 2023: What is the main event of next month's pay-per-view?

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on May 28. The card for the show started to take shape on the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Having said that, fans are still guessing who’ll main event of next month’s pay-per-view event.

AEW announced during Dynamite this week that MJF will defend his world title at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 against the winner of the “Pillars Tournament.” Sammy Guevara defeated Jack Perry in the first match of the tournament. The Spanish God will take on Darby Allin next week on Dynamite.

Either Darby or Sammy will go up against Max for his title. Should Tony Khan decide to put the world title match as the main event, it could be MJF and Darby in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

MJF and Darby Allin are no strangers to each other. The two have clashed multiple times in the past. Their last singles match against each other transpired at AEW Full Gear on November 13, 2021.

A huge feud could settle at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club have been at war for weeks. The rivalry has seen some of the most violent moments on AEW television. The feud could meet its end at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The Elite and BCC were again involved in a brawl this week on Dynamite. Don Callis, who made his return from injury, sent Kenosuke Takeshita to help Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. The Japanese sensation took out Wheeler Yuta with a huge blue thunder bomb before helping Omega take out Mox.

Callis entered the ring after the brawl and raised Omega and Takeshita’s hand in victory with a massive pop from the crowd. It remains to be seen if BCC vs. The Elite and Takeshita will get booked for May 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes