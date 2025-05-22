AEW Double or Nothing 2025: Predicting the results of all the matches

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is set to take place on May 25th from Glendale, Arizona.

This is one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest PPVs of the year, and hence, Tony Khan has planned a stacked card of matches. Without further ado, here is the lineup of matches announced for the show and predictions for the event.

AEW has announced eight matches for the show

The most anticipated match of the night will see Kenny Omega team with Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps against the Death Riders and the Young Bucks in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The men's and women's finals of the Owen Hart Cup will also take place on the show as Mercedes Mone marches towards yet another title.

The Hurt Syndicate will defend their titles against The Sons of Texas, and FTR will take on Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness. Mina Shirakawa earned a title shot by winning the Title Eliminator and will now challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Things between Mark Briscoe and Ricochet have been getting heated, and they will face each other in a stretcher match. Kazuchika Okada will also put his title on the line against Speedball Mike Bailey.

Owen Hart Cup finals

The finals of the Owen Hart Cup will be hosted at Double or Nothing 2025. The winners of the respective matches will receive a World Title shot at All In. In the women's division, Jamie Hayter will take on Mercedes Mone as the latter looks to add one more belt to her collection.

In the men's division, Hangman Adam Page will face off against Will Ospreay in what is expected to be a certified banger. This is also probably one of the matches fans have been looking forward to.

Prediction: Mercedes Mone will win her match and earn an AEW Women's World Title shot. On the other hand, Will Ospreay will walk away with the win in his match and face Jon Moxley at AEW All In.

The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Sons of Texas

The Hurt Syndicate have been a dominant force in the ring ever since its inception last year. They have run through the tag division, causing pain in their path. They won the AEW World Tag Team Titles from Private Party on the 22nd January episode of Dynamite. Since then, they have defended the titles a few times, with their most recent defense taking place at Dynasty against The Learning Tree. Now, they will defend the gold against The Sons of Texas at Double or Nothing.

Prediction: This is an easy one to predict, as Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin should have no problem picking up the win over Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara

Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

Mina Shirakawa made her return to AEW earlier this year, and she has already made an impact. During AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2025, Mina Shirakawa shocked the world by defeating Toni Storm, AZM, and Skye Blue to become the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Championship. Now, she is all set to face Toni Storm this weekend at Double or Nothing.

Prediction: Another easy one to predict, as Toni Storm should have no problem defeating Mina Shirakawa since AEW is probably looking to build towards Mercedes Mone vs. Storm at All In.

FTR vs. Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness

FTR has turned a new leaf ever since they attacked Cope at Dynasty 2025. Since then, FTR has made it clear that they are only thinking about themselves moving forward.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood also tried to put their hands on Tony Schiavone, with Nigel McGuinness stepping in to save Schiavone. Later the same night, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler laid out Daniel Garcia after beating his friends Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, thereby setting up this match for Double or Nothing 2025.

Prediction: Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness will put up a tough fight against FTR. However, Dax and Cash will still pick up the win.

Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

At AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2025, Ricochet defeated Zach Gowen in a singles match. Following the bout, the One and Only continued to assault Gowen until Mark Briscoe ran down to make the save.

Following this, Briscoe challenged the former WWE star to a stretcher match, and Tony Khan made the bout official for Double or Nothing.

Prediction: Ricochet, being the cunning person that he is, will eventually find a way to win this match.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

Speedball Mike Bailey has made quite the impression since debuting in AEW earlier this year. He even called out Kazuchika Okada for an International Championship match. However, Okada responded that as champion, he should dictate when and where he defends the title instead of being called out.

During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on the 21st May episode of Dynamite, Okada challenged Bailey for a title match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

Prediction: Kazuchika Okada will find a way to emerge victorious over Speedball Mike Bailey.

Anarchy in the Arena is one of the most anticipated matches of AEW Double or Nothing 2025

The Death Riders have been feuding with The Opps for the past few weeks. The Young Bucks have also managed to insert themselves into this storyline after they helped Jon Moxley retain his title against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty 2025.

At Dynamite Beach Break 2025, Jon Moxley defended his title against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match. After the clash, an all-out brawl broke out as the Bucks and Death Riders assaulted Kenny Omega and Joe. Swerve Strickland came out and climbed over the cage while the heels made their escape. He then challenged them to an Anarchy in an Arena match.

Predicting: This type of match is right in Jon Moxley's wheelhouse, and given that he always has an ace up his sleeve, the Death Riders and the Young Bucks should walk away with the win.

